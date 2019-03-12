Royals turn to Brad Keller for opening day start after his stellar rookie campaign

Brad Keller, a Rule 5 pick the Royals rolled the dice on and worked his way into the starting rotation, is now the club’s opening day starter. He did it all in one year.

Manager Ned Yost announced on Tuesday that Keller, a right-hander entering his second season in the majors, will get the ball for the opener against the Chicago White Sox on March 28 in Kauffman Stadium.

Keller, 23, will be the second-youngest opening day starter in franchise history. The youngest was Steve Busby at 23 years, 189 days in 1973 (Keller will be 23 years, 244 days).

“Last year I was in this locker room not even sure I would make the team and now this,” Keller said. “It’s been incredible and I’m excited to keep it going.”

Keller was scheduled to start a spring training exhibition game on Tuesday, but the game was canceled because of rain. Keller is now scheduled to pitch on Wednesday.

Keller said Yost called him into the manager’s office and pitching coach Cal Eldred and bullpen coach Vance Wilson were in the room. They played a prank on him by having Yost say they were 50-50 on sending him to the bullpen or putting him in the starting rotation.

“They made it a joke, but it was awesome,” Keller said.

A former eighth-round pick out of Flowery Branch High School in Georgia, Keller hadn’t pitched above Double-A or even been invited to big-league spring training prior to last season. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-hander went on to tie for the team lead with nine wins last season in 20 starts.

He posted a 9-6 record with a 3.08 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings across 41 games. That included an 8-5 record with a 3.28 ERA and 1.35 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 43 walks in 118 innings as a starter. He went 7-2 in 12 starts after the All-Star break and won five of his final six decisions.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez predicted Keller would be the staff’s “Number 1” at the beginning of spring training.

“You dream of it as a kid, you always want to be the opening day guy,” Keller said. “That would be awesome to be a number one on the staff. It’s pretty special to do that and for the team to have trust in you to go out there and start the season off on the right foot is really awesome.”

Keller said he expected opening day to be crazy, and he’d ask advice of veterans like Danny Duffy who’d done it in the past. If nothing else, Keller said he’ll want tips on keeping his nerves in check.

“Nothing should change,” Duffy said. “They got all these cannons going off and fireworks going off and streamers going off — you’ve still got to go out there and do your routine. He’s going to be able to do that. He’s beyond his years. He’s nasty. He’s professional. He’s going to be able to get the job done regardless of all the distractions and the noise.

“It’s exciting. I’ve been saying this all spring, he’s our best pitcher. He deserves it.”

Duffy has started multiple openers, but the second time stands out in his mind because it was in Kauffman Stadium and against his former teammate James Shields. Duffy remembers seeing Shields, who he looked up to as a big brother, in center field stretching before the game.

Royals pitcher Homer Bailey spent his entire 12-year career in the majors with the Cincinnati Reds until this season. He made his first opening day start last season.

“To me it’s great because you spend a month and a half of spring training, all your offseason and then that first game starts and it’s like well I’ve got to sit here and wait a few more days even though you want to get out there,” Bailey said. “To be able to go out there first and not have to wait to pitch is probably the most rewarding part.”

He echoed Duffy’s sentiments about the starter’s routine not changing prior to the game, but he also recalled the special atmosphere.

“Anytime you get those big crowds that are really into it, it kind of really gets you going” Bailey said. “It helps you dial in everything.”

Progress made: Duffy had his throwing program shut down for roughly a week because of shoulder tightness, but he’s resumed throwing and advanced to the point where he threw 10 to 15 pitches off of a mound this past week. He’s still holding out hope he can break camp with the club and not have to spend any time in extended spring training.

Ready to go: Relief pitcher Brad Boxberger’s outing on Monday night was his first since his spring debut with the Royals on Feb. 26. During that game he tweaked his groin while coming off the mound to field a ball. He’d kept up his throwing workouts despite not pitching in games — he did not participate in pitchers fielding practice (PFP) — but he said he’s healthy and has no doubts he’ll be ready for the start of the season.

“Spring training for a reliever is was too long to begin with,” Boxberger said. “Only a handful of outing is what a reliever needs, especially myself, so no. I’ll be ready.”

Making moves: Royals announce that they’ve optioned right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett and infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to Triple-A Omaha. Also, left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, catchers MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero and first baseman Samir Dueñez have been sent to minor-league camp.