Brian Goodwin’s walk helped open floodgates in a Royals win over the Dodgers

Following five and a half scoreless innings, Royals outfielder Brian Goodwin’s bases-loaded walk stopped a scoring drought. His teammates then broke open the game with a seven-run eighth inning to secure an 8-2 win for the Royals split squad over the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of an announced 3,419 on Tuesday at Surprise Stadium.

Outfielder Bubba Starling came off the bench and went 2-for-2. Starling scored the first two runs of the game. He scored from third base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning after having scored on Goodwin’s walk.

Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy tossed two scoreless innings in his first outing of the spring. He walked one batter and allowed one hit.

Big fly: Royals catching prospect MJ Melendez, third baseman Hunter Dozier, first baseman Travis Jones and shortstop Jecksson Flores each hit home runs for the split squad group that lost 9-7 on the road against the Chicago White Sox. Melendez, who turned 20 in November, is the youngest player in big-league camp.

Waiting game: Royals manager Ned Yost said pitcher Trevor Oaks would get a second opinion on his hip injury on March 6. Oaks had been one of at least 10 potential candidates for the starting rotation coming into spring training after making 22 starts at Triple-A last season as well as two start for the Royals.

Up next: The Royals travel to Scottsdale to play the San Francisco Giants at 2:05 (CT) Scottsdale Stadium. KCSP 610 AM will broadcast the game.