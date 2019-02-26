Royals take cautious approach with Danny Duffy’s shoulder tightness

Royals veteran starting pitcher Ian Kennedy will make his first start this spring training on Tuesday, but veteran left-hander Danny Duffy likely won’t make a start in the first week of Cactus League play.

Royals manager Ned Yost said they’ve decided to slow things down with Duffy because of “a little shoulder tightness” that cropped up during a side session. Duffy completed the session but had a little trouble getting loose. Yost said they’d take it day-by-day with Duffy.

Duffy, 30, characterized the tightness as normal for spring training. He described his level of concern as low.

“It’s the same crap that (James) Shields dealt with every year,” Duffy said seated in front of his locker in the clubhouse. “He just found a way to get through it and keep it a secret. So it’s one of those things.”

Duffy said he thought he might test his shoulder this weekend, but added that could be subject to change.

Considering Duffy spent time on the disabled list in August because of a shoulder ailment, he understood the team’s cautious approach while also expressing disappointment.

“I’m not getting any younger, not recovering any quicker,” Duffy said. “It’s just frustrating. I worked my (butt) off this whole offseason — as a lot of dudes did — but I expected different results and you can’t go into it like that. It’s just one of those things.”