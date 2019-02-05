Lynn Worthy moves across Truman Sports Complex to become The Star’s Royals beat writer

Nobody’s offseason is shorter than Lynn Worthy’s.

After covering the Chiefs’ run to the AFC Championship Game for The Star, Worthy has switched sports and assignments and moves across the Truman Sports Complex to take over the Royals beat.

Worthy has been a reporter for all seasons, but his baseball background is extensive. He’s covered the sport at several minor-league levels at stops that include The Lowell (Mass.) Sun, Binghamaton (N.Y.) Press & Sun-Bulletin, The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa., and The Salt Lake Tribune. He filled in on coverage of the Boston Red Sox during his time in Lowell.

Worthy arrived at The Star in July, 2018.

“The Star has enjoyed a long line of talented and hard-working reporters, writers and storytellers on the Royals beat, several who’ve gone on to become national figures in baseball coverage,” Worthy said. “So I’m well aware that the bar is set high.”

The Royals’ pitchers and catchers report Feb. 12 and have their first workout the next day. The rest of the squad is schedule to report Feb. 17 and work out the day after that.

“I believe there’s a unique connection between the Royals and the fan base in this region,” Worthy said. “I’m looking forward to being a conduit for our readers and bringing the daily coverage that only a newspaper can provide to a baseball beat, as well as the coverage across our various platforms that our readers crave.”