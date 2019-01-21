Single-game Royals tickets go on sale Friday, and you can buy them at FanFest

Single-game tickets for all Royals home games, including the 3:15 p.m. March 28 opening day game against the White Sox, go on sale Friday.

Starting at 10 a.m., tickets can be purchased through the Royals website, the MLB Ballpark App, or in person at Royals FanFest at Bartle Hall.

The ticket booth at FanFest is on the convention center floor and is open from noon-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.

After FanFest ends, single-game tickets will only be available through royals.com and the MLB Ballpark App until 9 a.m. Feb. 25. At that time, tickets will also go on sale at the Kauffman Stadium box office, by phone at 800-676-9257 and at Price Chopper locations in the Kansas City area.

The Royals will continue to use variable pricing for 2019. Season-ticket holders will have access to a single-game ticket presale. Opening day tickets are included in all full-, half- and partial-season plans.

FanFest is open to the public from 2-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids between the ages of 6 and 17. Children who are under the age of 6 can enter for free. More information can be found at royals.com/fanfest.