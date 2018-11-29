The Royals agree to new contract with left-hander Brian Flynn

The Royals’ desire to bolster the production from their bullpen begins with a look at internal options.

To that end, they’re bringing back one of their more useful left-handed arms. They agreed to a one-year contract Thursday with Brian Flynn, who was eligible for arbitration this offseason.

Flynn, 28, posted a 4.04 earned-run average in 75 2/3 innings out of the bullpen in 2018, alternating between long relief, middle- and late-inning roles. In three seasons with the Royals, he has a 3.44 ERA in 85 appearances.

In a season-concluding news conference last month, Royals general manager Dayton Moore classified the bullpen as the club’s top priority heading into the winter.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Flynn was one of three arbitration-eligible players on the roster, along with third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert and right-handed pitcher Jesse Hahn. The deadline to tender contracts to Cuthbert and Hahn is 7 p.m. Friday.