Royals add three pitchers to fill up their 40-man roster

The Royals filled out their 40-man roster Tuesday, adding three right-handed pitchers to the major-league reserve list — Arnaldo Hernandez, Josh Staumont and Scott Blewett.

The moves coincide with the Major League Baseball deadline and leave exposed a handful of players for the Rule 5 Draft, which takes place Dec. 13 at the annual winter meetings in Las Vegas.

The most notable Royals players left unprotected for the Rule 5 draft include first baseman Frank Schwindel and pitcher Foster Griffin.

Hernandez, 22, posted a 3.96 ERA and 12-5 record in 2018, splitting time between Omaha, Northwest Arkansas and Class A Wilmington. Staumont, 24 and the Royals’ second-round selection in 2015, recorded a 3.51 ERA in Omaha, mostly in a relief role. Blewett, 22, was 8-6 with a 4.79 ERA for Northwest Arkansas. He was the Royals’ second-round choice in 2014.

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Any player who signed at age 18 or younger and has five years of professional service time is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft if he was not added to the 40-man roster Tuesday. Players who signed at 19 years or older need only four years of professional experience to qualify for the draft under the same stipulations.

Schwindel hit 24 home runs and batted .286 for Class AAA Omaha last season. Griffin, a former first round pick in 2014, was 10-12 with a 5.13 earned run average in 26 starts at Class AA Northwest Arkansas.