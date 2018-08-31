Royals’ Salvador Perez listed day-to-day with sprained thumb

By
By

Royals

Royals catcher Salvador Perez out of Friday’s lineup; Meibrys Viloria headed to KC

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

August 31, 2018 05:26 PM

On a day the Royals traded their backup catcher, their longtime starter remained out of the lineup.

Salvador Perez has a sprained thumb that kept him absent for the lineup for a second straight game. He is day-to-day and is available to catch Friday if need be.

The Royals open a three-game set with Baltimore at Kauffman Stadium.

“It kinda bothers me when I swing,” Perez said. “If they need me in the eighth or ninth to catch the last two innings, I can maybe do it. It’s just tough to hit.”

Cam Gallagher was recalled from Class AAA Omaha and plugged into the Royals lineup behind the plate with right-hander Brad Keller on the mound.

Kansas City traded backup Drew Butera to the Rockies earlier Friday in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jerry Vasto, who was immediately optioned to Omaha.

Catcher Meibrys Viloria, the only other backstop currently on the 40-man roster, will be added to the Royals on Saturday, the first day of MLB roster expansion, manager Ned Yost said. It’s a big jump for Viloria, who has spent the season with Class A Wilmington. Viloria was batting .260 with six home runs.

Perez was hurt when he lost grip of his bat during a swing Tuesday. “It put too much pressure on my thumb,” he said. Yost was unaware of the injury, but when Perez woke up Wednesday, he experienced pain as a result of inflammation.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is sad to see teammate Drew Butera leave. Butera was traded to the Colorado Rockies on Friday August 31, 2018.

By

Perez is hitting .235 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI this season.

“As soon as I can, I’m gonna be back and finish the season strong,” he said.

