Royals catcher Salvador Perez out of Friday’s lineup; Meibrys Viloria headed to KC

On a day the Royals traded their backup catcher, their longtime starter remained out of the lineup.
Salvador Perez has a sprained thumb that kept him absent for the lineup for a second straight game. He is day-to-day and is available to catch Friday if need be.
The Royals open a three-game set with Baltimore at Kauffman Stadium.
“It kinda bothers me when I swing,” Perez said. “If they need me in the eighth or ninth to catch the last two innings, I can maybe do it. It’s just tough to hit.”
Cam Gallagher was recalled from Class AAA Omaha and plugged into the Royals lineup behind the plate with right-hander Brad Keller on the mound.
Kansas City traded backup Drew Butera to the Rockies earlier Friday in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jerry Vasto, who was immediately optioned to Omaha.
Catcher Meibrys Viloria, the only other backstop currently on the 40-man roster, will be added to the Royals on Saturday, the first day of MLB roster expansion, manager Ned Yost said. It’s a big jump for Viloria, who has spent the season with Class A Wilmington. Viloria was batting .260 with six home runs.
Perez was hurt when he lost grip of his bat during a swing Tuesday. “It put too much pressure on my thumb,” he said. Yost was unaware of the injury, but when Perez woke up Wednesday, he experienced pain as a result of inflammation.
Perez is hitting .235 with 23 home runs and 65 RBI this season.
“As soon as I can, I’m gonna be back and finish the season strong,” he said.
Comments