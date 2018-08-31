Royals trade Drew Butera, who caught World Series final out, ahead of roster expansion

A day before MLB rosters expand, the Royals made some moves to their major-league club Friday.

The Royals traded backup catcher Drew Butera to Colorado in exchange for left-handed pitcher Jerry Vasto. The team subsequently optioned Vasto to Class AAA Omaha.

The Royals recalled catcher Cam Gallagher to replace Butera on the major-league roster, and they activated outfielder Brian Goodwin from the disabled list.

Vasto, 26, is a relief pitcher who has spent the bulk of 2018 with Colorado’s AAA affiliate. He posted a 3.16 earned run average across 37 appearance there. He earned a call-up to the Rockies earlier this season but allowed three runs and recorded just two outs in his only major-league appearance. In five minor league seasons, Vasto has posted a 3.81 earned run average and 1.31 WHIP.

Butera was hitting .188 this year for the Royals with two home runs. He joined the Royals in 2015 and has 10 career home runs with the team. He caught the final out of the Royals’ championship-clinching victory in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series.

The Royals have six players left in the organization from the 2015 World Series roster — catcher Salvador Perez, infielders Alcides Escobar and Adalberto Mondesi, outfielders Alex Gordon and Paulo Orlando and pitcher Danny Duffy.

His trade to Colorado comes on the final day of the MLB playoff roster deadline. The Rockies trail Arizona by 1 1/2 games in the National League West.



