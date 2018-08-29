Royals trade pending free-agent first baseman Lucas Duda to Atlanta

The Royals traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations on Wednesday, ending his tenure in Kansas City after just six months.
The deal comes two days before the MLB playoff roster deadline. Atlanta leads in the National League East Division.
Duda, 32, hit .242 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI with the Royals. He was 1 for 4 in Wednesday afternoon’s win.
The Royals signed Duda to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in February. He is a free agent after the season.
