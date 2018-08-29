Royals sweep Tigers, win back-to-back series for the first time in 2018

On the heels of the Royals’ first series victory in more than three weeks, manager Ned Yost was asked Sunday afternoon if he took any special satisfaction in beating a division leader — if it could provide any respite from a long season.
“Honestly,” he said, leaning forward in his chair, “the answer to that is no.”
In the next 113 words, he explained that even with an eye slanted toward the future, the objective has not been lost. It is still to win now. To string together positive outcomes over the final five weeks. To win more series.
Three days later, the Royals won another, albeit an abbreviated one.
The Royals won back-to-back series for the first time in 2018, sweeping a two-game set against the Tigers with a 9-2 victory Wednesday afternoon.
They stockpiled four consecutive crooked-number innings for the first time since 2013, the output highlighted with extra-base hits. At one point Wednesday afternoon, the Royals (42-91) collected seven extra-base hits in the span of 12 at-bats, a charge led by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi.
A day after homering from the right side of the plate, Mondesi stepped into the opposite batter’s box and crushed a ball just shy of the right-field fountains, a 410-foot two-run shot to put the Royals on top. Two innings later, he tripled into the right-field corner.
Any hope or glimpse of the Royals’ first cycle in 28 seasons was thwarted by a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. Mondesi had four RBIs, and a fifth was prevented when Hunter Dozier was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a potential sacrifice fly. The last Royals player to hit for the cycle was George Brett in 1990.
Drew Butera doubled twice from the No. 9 spot in the order. Alex Gordon hit a line-drive homer, moving into fourth place in Royals history with 170 home runs for his career.
All of that came in support of Duffy. He had a rough start. Smooth sailing afterward.
Duffy allowed an opening-inning run and was frustrated with his command — and likely the strike zone of home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. After he induced an inning-ending popout from Ronny Rodriguez, Duffy screamed in anger on his way off the mound.
Better vibes followed. Duffy (8-11) did not allow a hit in his final five innings of work. He completed six innings of one-run ball, the extended first inning preventing a longer day. He threw 103 pitches and allowed just two hits while striking out six.
It was just the second victory in eight decisions this year at Kauffman Stadium for Duffy, who entered the day with a 6.83 earned-run average at his home park.
