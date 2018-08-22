Royals schedule features some rare road trips during 2019 season

The Royals will get reacquainted with the National League East in 2019.
For just the second time in team history, the Royals will play games at Nationals Park and Marlins Park as part of the 2019 schedule, which was released Wednesday.
The Royals’ interleague schedule includes includes the annual trip to St. Louis (May 21-22) and visits to Washington (July 5-7), Atlanta (July 23-24) and Miami (Sept. 6-8).
The Phillies will play games at Kauffman Stadium for just the second time when they are in Kansas City (May 10-12). The Royals also will play host to the Mets (Aug. 16-18), Braves (Sept. 24-25) and Cardinals (May 21-22).
Opening Day will be the earliest in team history on March 28 when the Royals are host to the White Sox. Twelve of the Royals’ first 15 games will be at home in 2019.
The Royals will be the host team when they face the Detroit Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., on June 13 ahead of the College World Series. The first two games of the Royals-Tigers series are June 11-12 at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals will conclude the season with three games against the Minnesota Twins (Sept. 27-29).
Royals 2019 schedule
Game times TBA and dates subject to change
MARCH
THU 28 CHICAGO (AL)
SAT 30 CHICAGO (AL)
SUN 31 CHICAGO (AL)
APRIL
TUE 2 MINNESOTA
WED 3 MINNESOTA
THU 4 at Detroit
SAT 6 at Detroit
SUN 7 at Detroit
MON 8 SEATTLE
TUE 9 SEATTLE
WED 10 SEATTLE
THU 11 SEATTLE
FRI 12 CLEVELAND
SAT 13 CLEVELAND
SUN 14 CLEVELAND
MON 15 at Chicago (AL)
TUE 16 at Chicago (AL)
WED 17 at Chicago (AL)
THU 18 at New York (AL)
FRI 19 at New York (AL)
SAT 20 at New York (AL)
SUN 21 at New York (AL)
MON 22 at Tampa Bay
TUE 23 at Tampa Bay
WED 24 at Tampa Bay
FRI 26 LOS ANGELES (AL)
SAT 27 LOS ANGELES (AL)
SUN 28 LOS ANGELES (AL)
MON 29 TAMPA BAY
TUE 30 TAMPA BAY
MAY
WED 1 TAMPA BAY
THU 2 TAMPA BAY
FRI 3 at Detroit
SAT 4 at Detroit
SUN 5 at Detroit
MON 6 at Houston
TUE 7 at Houston
WED 8 at Houston
FRI 10 PHILADELPHIA
SAT 11 PHILADELPHIA
SUN 12 PHILADELPHIA
TUE 14 TEXAS
WED 15 TEXAS
THU 16 TEXAS
FRI 17 at Los Angeles (AL)
SAT 18 at Los Angeles (AL)
SUN 19 at Los Angeles (AL)
TUE 21 at St. Louis
WED 22 at St. Louis
FRI 24 NEW YORK (AL)
SAT 25 NEW YORK (AL)
SUN 26 NEW YORK (AL)
MON 27 at Chicago (AL)
TUE 28 at Chicago (AL)
WED 29 at Chicago (AL)
THU 30 at Texas
FRI 31 at Texas
JUNE
SAT 1 at Texas
SUN 2 at Texas
TUE 4 BOSTON
WED 5 BOSTON
THU 6 BOSTON
FRI 7 CHICAGO (AL)
SAT 8 CHICAGO (AL)
SUN 9 CHICAGO (AL)
TUE 11 DETROIT
WED 12 DETROIT
THU 13 DETROIT (Omaha)
FRI 14 at Minnesota
SAT 15 at Minnesota
SUN 16 at Minnesota
MON 17 at Seattle
TUE 18 at Seattle
WED 19 at Seattle
THU 20 MINNESOTA
FRI 21 MINNESOTA
SAT 22 MINNESOTA
SUN 23 MINNESOTA
MON 24 at Cleveland
TUE 25 at Cleveland
WED 26 at Cleveland
FRI 28 at Toronto
SAT 29 at Toronto
SUN 30 at Toronto
JULY
MON 1 at Toronto
TUE 2 CLEVELAND
WED 3 CLEVELAND
THU 4 CLEVELAND
FRI 5 at Washington
SAT 6 at Washington
SUN 7 at Washington
TUE 9 ALL-STAR GAME
FRI 12 DETROIT
SAT 13 DETROIT
SUN 14 DETROIT
MON 15 CHICAGO (AL)
TUE 16 CHICAGO (AL)
WED 17 CHICAGO (AL)
THU 18 CHICAGO (AL)
FRI 19 at Cleveland
SAT 20 at Cleveland
SUN 21 at Cleveland
TUE 23 at Atlanta
WED 24 at Atlanta
THU 25 CLEVELAND
FRI 26 CLEVELAND
SAT 27 CLEVELAND
SUN 28 CLEVELAND
MON 29 TORONTO
TUE 30 TORONTO
WED 31 TORONTO
AUGUST
FRI 2 at Minnesota
SAT 3 at Minnesota
SUN 4 at Minnesota
MON 5 at Boston
TUE 6 at Boston
WED 7 at Boston
THU 8 at Detroit
FRI 9 at Detroit
SAT 10 at Detroit
SUN 11 at Detroit
TUE 13 ST. LOUIS
WED 14 ST. LOUIS
FRI 16 NEW YORK (NL)
SAT 17 NEW YORK (NL)
SUN 18 NEW YORK (NL)
MON 19 at Baltimore
TUE 20 at Baltimore
WED 21 at Baltimore
FRI 23 at Cleveland
SAT 24 at Cleveland
SUN 25 at Cleveland
MON 26 OAKLAND
TUE 27 OAKLAND
WED 28 OAKLAND
THU 29 OAKLAND
FRI 30 BALTIMORE
SAT 31 BALTIMORE
SEPTEMBER
SUN 1 BALTIMORE
TUE 3 DETROIT
WED 4 DETROIT
THU 5 DETROIT
FRI 6 at Miami
SAT 7 at Miami
SUN 8 at Miami
TUE 10 at Chicago (AL)
WED 11 at Chicago (AL)
THU 12 at Chicago (AL)
FRI 13 HOUSTON
SAT 14 HOUSTON
SUN 15 HOUSTON
MON 16 at Oakland
TUE 17 at Oakland
WED 18 at Oakland
THU 19 at Minnesota
FRI 20 at Minnesota
SAT 21 at Minnesota
SUN 22 at Minnesota
TUE 24 ATLANTA
WED 25 ATLANTA
FRI 27 MINNESOTA
SAT 28 MINNESOTA
SUN 29 MINNESOTA
