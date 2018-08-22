Royals schedule features some rare road trips during 2019 season

Royals’ Yost wants to see the young guys play and learn to win

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost is wanting the young guys on the team to see more playing time, in different positions, for the rest of the 2018 season.
By
By Pete Grathoff

August 22, 2018 11:33 AM

The Royals will get reacquainted with the National League East in 2019.

For just the second time in team history, the Royals will play games at Nationals Park and Marlins Park as part of the 2019 schedule, which was released Wednesday.

The Royals’ interleague schedule includes includes the annual trip to St. Louis (May 21-22) and visits to Washington (July 5-7), Atlanta (July 23-24) and Miami (Sept. 6-8).

The Phillies will play games at Kauffman Stadium for just the second time when they are in Kansas City (May 10-12). The Royals also will play host to the Mets (Aug. 16-18), Braves (Sept. 24-25) and Cardinals (May 21-22).

Opening Day will be the earliest in team history on March 28 when the Royals are host to the White Sox. Twelve of the Royals’ first 15 games will be at home in 2019.

The Royals will be the host team when they face the Detroit Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., on June 13 ahead of the College World Series. The first two games of the Royals-Tigers series are June 11-12 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will conclude the season with three games against the Minnesota Twins (Sept. 27-29).

