Royals add another arm to bullpen, signing lefty Jake Diekman to one-year deal

The Royals signed left-handed reliever Jake Diekman on Wednesday to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2020 worth a guaranteed $2.75 million.

Diekman, 32, will make $2.25 million in base salary this season and could earn performance bonuses for games and games finished. The Royals can buy out his option year for $500,000.

He finished last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks after being traded from the Texas Rangers. Diekman has a career 3.75 ERA with 383 strikeouts in 312 innings pitched across 365 relief appearances. He appeared in 47 games for the Rangers and was 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 23 walks in 39 innings. After being traded, his ERA plunged to 7.53 as he gave up 18 hits and eight walks in 14 1/3 innings, striking out 18.

From Wymore, Neb., Diekman started his major-league career with the Phillies in 2012. He was drafted by Philadelphia in the 30th round in 2007 out of Cloud County (Kan.) Community College.