Royals reliever Jason Adam blows another lead in Chicago in loss to White Sox

In a span of 13 minutes at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night, the Royals went from clinging to a one-run lead over the White Sox in the seventh inning to trailing by six in what became a 9-3 loss.
Royals reliever Jason Adam — who entered the game for Tim Hill after the first batters of the inning reached on a single and an error by Alcides Escobar — threw a first-pitch fastball to White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu that Abreu crushed for a three-run homer to give the White Sox a 5-3 lead.
Then, after striking out Matt Davidson, Adam sandwiched a walk between singles from Leury Garcia and Tim Anderson. The latter scored Garcia, who had stolen second base when Omar Narvaez was batting. Anderson scored when Nicky Delmonico shot a three-run homer of his own to right field.
Jersey pulled over his mouth, Adam retreated to the Royals’ dugout. He had allowed a homer for the eighth and ninth times this season. For the second time in just over two weeks, he had a blown a lead in this ballpark.
This time, his efforts wiped out a two-run, 5 1/3-inning performance from Jakob Junis, who issued three walks and struck out five batters, and a three-run third inning from the Royals offense.
The Royals fell to 37-85 on the season.
Tough luck Gordon
According to MLB’s Statcast system, there was only a 21 percent chance that Alex Gordon would suffer the fate of an out in his first at-bat against James Shields on Friday. Gordon reached for a first-pitch fastball that tailed outside the zone and barreled it. The ball whistled through the air with an exit velocity of 101.1 mph, destined to glance off the padding of the wall in left field. But White Sox outfielder Nicky Delmonico followed the ball’s trajectory and backed up to the warning track. He ran into the wall to haul the ball in before it could become an extra-bases hit.
Such luck has plagued Gordon all season. Entering Friday, he possessed a hard-hit rate of 40.4 percent — his best percentage of the Statcast era that started in 2015 — and was making hard contact a career-high 37 percent of the time, according to Fangraphs’ quality of contact statistics.
MLB’s advanced metrics peg Gordon as a .271 hitter based on his average exit velocity and launch angle.
Yet he’s only batting .236 through 103 games. Gordon was 0 for 3 with a sacrifice fly on Friday night.
Versatile Rosie
Playing second base for the third time this season as a Royal — and just the 11th time in his professional career — Rosell Herrera again looked like a natural on the right side of the infield. He robbed Omar Narvaez of a hit in the second inning when he dived to his right on the grass behind second base, gloved the ball on the back hand, got to his feet and threw a dart to Lucas Duda at first base.
Herrera, whose versatility drew the Royals to him back when he was a minor-league free agent in November, will continue to float around the field.
