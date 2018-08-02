Bullpen makes a mess, but there were some positives in Royals’ loss to White Sox

Royals relievers Jason Adam and Jason Hammel gave up a home run each in the eighth inning of Thursday’s series finale at Guaranteed Rate Field, preventing the Royals from a series sweep as they lost 6-4.
Yet there were positive signs, including the continued defensive magic provided by newcomer Brett Phillips in the outfield, to be parsed out of this defeat.
- Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and clubbed his sixth homer of the season to left-center field, giving the Royals a 3-2 lead and taking rookie starting pitcher Brad Keller off the hook for a loss. Three runs scored on the pinch-hit blast, which was the first the Royals had hit since Erik Kratz’s on Aug. 18, 2014, in Minnesota.
- Keller limited damage against him to just two runs despite issuing three walks for a second consecutive start. He struck out a career-high nine batters in 6 1/3 innings.
- And Adalberto Mondesi wheeled his way around the bases, stealing second after sprinting at a rate of 31 feet per second to reach base on a bunt single, according to MLB’s Statcast system.
One day before heading to Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins, the Royals dropped to 34-74. Rookie pitcher Heath Fillmyer will start Friday’s game opposite fellow right-hander Jake Odorizzi at 7:10 p.m.
