Royals place pitcher Danny Duffy on disabled list with shoulder impingement

The Royals on Monday afternoon placed starting pitcher Danny Duffy on the disabled list with shoulder impingement in his throwing arm.
Duffy, who has played through stiffness in his pitching shoulder for weeks, is eligible to return Aug. 23. Glenn Sparkman will make the lefty’s next scheduled start, on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Duffy received an anti-inflammatory shot in his throwing shoulder after he allowed six runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in Saturday night’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. On Sunday, he said he didn’t think the problem was worrisome enough to warrant extended time off.
How long he’ll be out remains to be seen.
Manager Ned Yost said on Sunday the stiffness in Duffy’s left shoulder surfaced four starts ago, when Duffy allowed the Tigers to score seven earned runs in 5 2/3 innings on July 25 at The K. He posted a 7.54 ERA (19 earned runs in 22 2/3 innings) and allowed opponents to bat .320 against him in those four subsequent games.
