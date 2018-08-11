An umpire didn’t call a checked swing a strike; Royals Danny Duffy was ejected in the loss

The Royals have seen Danny Duffy melt down often this season.
He once threw a cooler at the wall of the visiting dugout at Progressive Field in Cleveland. He often berated himself in post-game interviews, frustrated with his inability to keep runs off the board in the opening months of this oft-times demoralizing campaign.
But the self-flagellation and physical manifestations of Duffy’s ire paled in comparison to the scene that unfolded in the sixth inning of the Royals’ 8-3 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Duffy had fought command all evening. He’d given up seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and watched the Cardinals reel off five consecutive two-out hits in the third to put the Royals in an early hole. He seemed to have found a groove, setting down eight straight batters before Jedd Gyorko lined a single to left field with one out in the sixth.
But Duffy lost all composure shortly after the single. In a 1-2 count against Harrison Bader, Duffy threw an 81 mph change-up outside the zone to entice a chase. It seemed that Bader fell for the bait — until first-base umpire Adam Hamari ruled Bader did not make an attempt to strike the ball.
Instead of striking out, Bader hit a two-run homer three pitches later.
Royals manager Ned Yost came out to yank Duffy from the game. But before Yost could do it, Duffy began to yell and was ejected.
Yost sauntered over to Hamari to suss out the situation. In short order, Duffy charged after Hamari, yelling and gesturing with a baseball still clutched in his hand. Third-base umpire Tom Hallion got between the two parties. Pitching coach Cal Eldred emerged from the dugout and second baseman Whit Merrifield tried to help Eldred hold Duffy back, both trying to restore order and calm.
Nothing seemed to help. Duffy tried to barrel through Eldred’s restraining grip, twisting around with Hamari still in his sights.
As an announced sell-out crowd of 38,427 crowed, Eldred reeled Duffy in and led him back to the Royals’ dugout.
Duffy has only been ejected one other time in his career. He was thrown out from a loss to the Astros on June 17 by umpire John Tumpane, who took exception to Duffy arguing on Mike Moustakas’ behalf from Duffy’s perch in the dugout.
On Saturday night, Duffy was charged with six runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He only issued one walk but had trouble cranking up the velocity on both of his fastballs. He averaged around 90 mph with the 54 fastballs he threw.
The Royals couldn’t bring themselves back from the brink.
Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty had the Royals handcuffed through four innings. He allowed just one single and issued three walks during that span. A Royals runner didn’t reach second base until Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter failed to corral Flaherty’s pickoff throw in the fourth inning, allowing Alex Gordon to advance on an error.
Flaherty faltered in the fifth. Royals rookie first baseman Ryan O’Hearn shot an opposite-field single into right field with one out, and he scored three pitches later when Alcides Escobar fended off an inside fastball and launched it an estimated 391 feet to left field for a two-run homer to halve the Cardinals’ four-run lead.
It was not enough. Flaherty struck out nine in seven innings. The Cardinals bullpen did the rest.
The Royals, who logged five hits, fell to 35-81.
