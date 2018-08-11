Danny Duffy was furious when ejected from Saturday’s Royals-Cardinals game

The root cause of Danny Duffy’s ejection Saturday night from the Royals-Cardinals game was easy to determine.
In the sixth inning, the Cardinals had a runner on first with one out when Harrison Bader started to swing at a 1-2 pitch from Duffy, the Royals’ left-hander. Bader checked his swing and the Royals appealed to first-base umpire Adam Hamari.
Hamari ruled that Bader didn’t go around and the plate appearance continued. Bader later hit a hanging breaking ball for a two-run homer that gave the Cardinals a 6-2 lead.
Duffy was not pleased with Hamari and let him know about it.
From there, things got out of hand despite manager Ned Yost coming to talk with Hamari.
Crew chief Tom Hallion (you may recall the video of his talk with former Mets manager Terry Collins) tried to diffuse the situation, but Hamari appeared to say something that Duffy, um, didn’t agree with.
Hamari then ejected Duffy, who was furious and had to be restrained. Here is the whole incident:
Here is the incident from the Cardinals television coverage:
Here is the check swing that was not called strike three once again:
Comments