Royals are still hesitant to trade Whit Merrifield, anyone under long-term control

The Royals remain status quo on their intentions with players under club control: As Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline approaches, they will be hesitant to deal anyone who could provide a stabilizing force in the clubhouse as the organization rebuilds.
Second baseman Whit Merrifield was the subject of discussion Friday morning after he joined Fancred’s Jon Heyman at MLB Network’s studios. Heyman said on air that Royals general manager Dayton Moore told him he is not keen to trade a player who won’t become arbitration-eligible until 2020.
Moore has told local media outlets the same thing for weeks.
Merrifield, too, has long expressed a desire to remain at the Royals’ side. His agent approached the Royals about a pre-arbitration deal during the offseason, months after Merrifield won the American League crown in stolen bases (34) and batted .288 with 32 doubles and 19 homers in 145 games last year.
“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Merrifield told The Star earlier this month. “I’m comfortable here, I’ve had success here and I’d like to stay here.”
For now, it seems Merrifield will get his wish.
Moustakas’ market shrinking
The Phillies on Friday afternoon acquired shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera from the Mets, shoring up their deficiencies on the left side of the infield and effectively ending any interest they might have had in Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.
Phillies scouts spent time at Kauffman Stadium during the Royals’ latest homestand. There were rumors they were interested in the Twins’ Eduardo Escobar, but Escobar was picked up earlier Friday by the Diamondbacks.
That leaves the Red Sox and Braves as perhaps the likeliest landing spots for Moustakas. Heyman reported Thursday night the Yankees have remained interested in Moustakas but were scared off by the Royals’ asking price.
