Royals agree to terms with pitcher Brady Singer, their top pick of the 2018 draft

The Royals on Tuesday announced they agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Brady Singer, their top pick of the 2018 draft.
Singer was the fifth-best prospect available in the draft, according to rankings published by Baseball America last month, yet he fell to the Royals with the 18th overall pick after a slow star to his junior campaign. At the University of Florida, he posted a 3.22 ERA over three seasons and 60 appearances and helped the Gators win a national championship in 2017.
Back at the College World Series this year as the national No. 1 seed, Florida was eliminated by Arkansas, the eventual runner-up to Oregon State.
Singer, who won the Dick Howser Trophy presented to the collegiate player of the year, finished the season with a 2.55 ERA across 17 starts. He struck out 114 batters, issued 22 walks and allowed a .204 batting average.
Singer was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and was chosen Baseball America's college baseball player of the year. Also chosen as the Southeastern Conference's pitcher of the year, he led the SEC with 10 wins and a 2.25 ERA.
Singer received a signing bonus of $4.25 million, according to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo.
The Royals, who on Monday signed Singer’s teammate, Jackson Kowar, now have about $143,700 left in their spending pool to sign fourth-round pick Eric Cole.
