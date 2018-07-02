With a few days left to sign top draft picks, Royals ink pitcher Jackson Kowar

The Royals on Monday agreed to terms with pitcher Jackson Kowar, their second pick and the 33rd overall selection from the 2018 draft held last month.
Kowar received a $2,147,500 signing bonus, about $28,000 above the slot value of $2,118,700 assigned to the 33rd pick. He was also awarded a $2,500 contingency bonus that will not count against the Royals' MLB-best spending pool of about $12.7 million.
Kowar, a 6-foot-5 left-hander, posted a 10-5 record and 3.04 ERA while striking out 115 during his junior season at Florida.
With a few days remaining to sign their 2018 draft selections by Friday's deadline, the Royals have yet to ink their first overall pick Brady Singer, Kowar's right-handed teammate from Florida, or Eric Cole, their fourth-round pick from the University of Arkansas who last week lost the College World Series to Oregon State.
