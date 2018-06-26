Another former Royals player will handle this week's Facebook-only game against Brewers

The Royals on Wednesday afternoon will play the finale of a two-game series in Milwaukee in a getaway-day matinee scheduled for 1:10 p.m. But to watch, fans will have to rely on their computers or phone or tablet applications.
For the second time this season, the Royals will play a game aired exclusively on Facebook Watch as part of an MLB-wide initiative to make baseball accessible to viewers around the world.
Former Royals pitcher Kris Medlen, who recently retired from baseball after stumbling in an attempt to make a comeback with the Arizona Diamondbacks, will be part of the broadcast crew provided by MLB Network, which also includes Scott Braun and Dan Plesac.
He’s the second former Royals player to take part in a Facebook-only game. Jeremy Guthrie joined Plesac and Braun in mid-April for a Facebook broadcast in Toronto.
“I love the thought of paying it forward,” Medlen said last month in a podcast hosted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien. “I was given so much in terms of coaching and teammates, I just had an unbelievable time that I feel like I need to pay it forward. I don’t know what it will be. I would love to coach or broadcast and talk about baseball, little things like that to keep me busy.”
Wednesday’s game can be accessed on Facebook.com and the Facebook app. Viewers need an account to watch the live-streamed event on their computers or mobile devices. The game will also be broadcast on the Royals radio network, including on KCSP (610 AM).
