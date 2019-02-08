Baseball

Joe Presko, former major-league pitcher from Kansas City, dies at age 90

By Blair Kerkhoff

February 08, 2019

Joe Presko, who pitched in the majors for the Cardinals and Tigers.
Joe Presko, a major-league pitcher for six seasons and a fixture in Kansas City’s amateur baseball scene, died on Tuesday. He was 90.

Presko graduated from North Kansas City High in 1946 and moved up the Cardinals’ minor-league ranks, playing in St. Joseph and Omaha, and made his major-league debut in 1951. He was the winning pitcher in a spot-start that day and went on to spend four years with the Cardinals.

Presko pitched for the Detroit Tigers in 1957 and 1958 and finished his career with a 25-37 record and 4.61 ERA.

Presko spent decades coaching American Legion and Ban Johnson baseball in Kansas City. Among those he coached was future Cy Young Award-winner David Cone.

Visitation is Saturday from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Catholic Mass, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kansas City.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989.

