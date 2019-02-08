Former Royals outfielder Brian McRae could face assault charges for Arizona incident

Former Royals outfielder Brian McRae could face multiple criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a woman, after an incident in Glendale, Ariz., last week.

On Feb. 2, McRae, 51, allegedly assaulted a woman in a Glendale hotel room. Police arrived at the Residence Inn at 4:30 a.m., after someone in a neighboring room said a fight could be heard.

McRae could face charges of aggravated assault impeding breathing, unlawful imprisonment, threat/intimidation with injury and/or damage to property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, said a spokesperson with the Maricopa County attorney’s office.

The incident occurred the day after McRae had participated in Royals Alumni Fantasy Camp at the team’s spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz.

McRae, the son of former Royals manager and longtime designated hitter Hal McRae, spent the first five years of his 10-year major-league career with the Royals. He was a standout football and baseball player at Blue Springs High and was a Royals first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the 1985 draft.