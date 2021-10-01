Crazy end to half sets tone in Olathe North’s Homecoming victory over Olathe South

Jacob Parrish, # 10 of Olathe North headed to the end zone in the second quarter of the game against Olathe South Friday, October 21, 2021 at the Olathe District Athletic Complex. Olathe North was ahead 30 to 6 at the end of the first half. Special to The Star

With a little over two seconds left in the first half, the Olathe South Falcons held possession of the ball trailing the Olathe North Eagles 20-6.

By halftime, Olathe North led 30-6.

It might be the craziest couple of seconds that will be seen in the Kansas City metro area this season, as Olathe North (4-1) defeated Olathe South (3-2) 54-16 at the Olathe District Activity Center in the annual homecoming game on Friday.

“It was a flurry,” Olathe North head coach Chris McCartney laughed after the game.

Let’s break it down.

With just over one minute left in the first half, Olathe North started its drive on its own 17-yard line. The first-down play would dictate how the final drive of the half went and senior running back Jacob Parrish got it off to a flying start with a 38-yard run into Falcons territory.

The drive continued swimmingly for the Eagles, setting themselves up 22 yards from the end zone with 16 seconds to go. That was until usually-trusty Olathe North quarterback Noah Palmer threw an interception to Olathe South’s Erwin Nash on the 2-yard line.

That was Olathe North’s third of four turnovers on the night, following fumbles from Parrish and senior running back Aquantez Love earlier in the half and a late interception from backup quarterback Alex Samuelson.

All Olathe South had to do was bleed out the final 16 seconds and enter the half down a pair of touchdowns.

Instead, Olathe South set up in the shotgun and tried a deep throw from senior quarterback Whitley Cooper that fell incomplete.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The next play? Cooper scrambled out to the right and was quickly hunted down by Olathe North linebacker Alex King and tackled in the end zone for a safety that extended the score to 22-6 with 1.6 seconds remaining in the half.

Olathe South head coach Craig Lewis said that he wanted Cooper to throw the ball on every play to end the half, but the quarterback thought he could outrun his man.

“It’s a learning experience, they’re high school kids,” Lewis said. “I’ve watched Patrick Mahomes make some dumb plays every once in a while and he’s really, really good. So (Cooper will) learn from that, and we won’t make that mistake again.”

That should be all the chaos needed for the half, right? Well, if you had a kick returned for a touchdown with zero seconds left on the clock on your bingo card, mark it off.

Parrish fielded the ball on his own 45-yard line after senior running back MJ Devoe missed the catch then exploded 55-yards down the field for a return touchdown. Olathe North converted a two-point conversion for a halftime score of 30-6.

“I picked it up, and I saw them coming, and I broke that tackle and I saw an open hole,” Parrish said, who scored three touchdowns on the night.

Within about two seconds of game clock there was a 10-point gain for the Eagles.

It was indeed a game with plenty of action.

There were Olathe North’s four turnovers, five converted two-point attempts, three missed extra-point attempts between the two teams to start the game, and even a player who’s traditionally a kicker catching a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second half. (That kicker was Olathe North’s Jason Scoma, who deserves a mention for the touchdown.)

But at one point in the game, the Falcons certainly had the chance to make an impact. They just failed to do so before things got out of hand.

Both of Olathe North’s turnovers occurred when the score sat at 12-6 in favor of the Eagles.

Following the first turnover, Olathe South’s Cooper threw a huge 47-yard touchdown that was chalked off for an illegal chop block that pushed the Falcons back 15-yards instead.

The second time around, a 5-yard gain on first down was counterbalanced by a 10-yard sack courtesy of North’s 350-pound junior Devan Lowe which resulted in an Olathe South punt.

The Falcons’ inability to capitalize off turnovers was something Lewis was quick to mention in his post-game comments.

“The first quarter we had fight going, and second quarter we lost fight and they won,” he said.

The victory is a big one for Olathe North, which was coming off the back of an uncharacteristic 20-6 loss to Olathe West last week.

“It’s amazing,” Parrish said. “Last week we had a really tough loss, so I’m really glad we were able to bounce back and beat Olathe South.”