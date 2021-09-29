High School Sports
Here’s the schedule for high school football games around KC in Kansas, Missouri
Here is this week’s KC-area high school football schedule for games in Kansas and Missouri.
(Note that COVID-19 protocols continue to play havoc with schedules, prompting postponements or outright cancellations; The Star notes these where possible.)
Thursday
Shawnee Mission West at Olathe West
Friday
Aquinas at Christian Bros., 6 p.m.
Olathe NW at Gardner Edgerton
Lawrence at SM Northwest
Shawnee Mission North at Olathe East
Olathe South at Olathe North
Shawnee Mission East at SM South
Blue Valley Southwest at BV Northwest
Blue Valley North at Blue Valley
Mill Valley at Lawrence Free State
De Soto at Spring Hill
Wyandotte at Washington
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
Atchison at Turner
Bonner Springs at Ottawa
Eudora at Louisburg
Tonganoxie at Piper
Blue Valley West at Bishop Miege
Leavenworth at Lansing
Shawnee Hts at Basehor-Linwood
Paola at Wamego
Topeka Hayden at Osawatomie
Santa Fe Trail at Bishop Ward
Pleasant Ridge at McLouth
Oskaloosa at Rossville
Maranatha Chr. at Doniphan West
Raytown at Belton
KC East Christian at Bishop LeBlond
Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
Ray-Pec at Blue Springs South
Richmond at Carrollton
Harrisonville at Center
Adrian at Crest Ridge/Chilhowee
Archie at Drexel
Plattsburg at East Buchanan
Fort Osage at Grain Valley
Southeast at Harmon
Holden at Lafayette County
North KC at Lee’s Summit
Knob Noster at Lexington
Columbia Rock Bridge at Liberty
Park Hill at Liberty North
Midway at Lone Jack/Kingsville
Northeast at Marceline
Northland Chr. at Norborne
Lawson at North Platte
Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
St. Joe Central at Oak Park
Staley at Park Hill South
Lincoln Prep at Pembroke Hill
Mid-Buchanan at Penney
William Chrisman at Raytown South
Lee’s Summit West at Rockhurst
Platte County at Ruskin
Grandview at Smithville
St. James Academy at St. Pius X
Orrick at Sweet Springs/Malta Bend
Truman at Van Horn
Odessa at Warrensburg
Lathrop at West Platte
Wellington-Napoleon at Windsor
Kearney at Winnetonka
Orrick at Worth County
Saturday
East at Central, noon
St. Michael at Diamond, 1 p.m.
Summit Christian at Univ. Academy, 1 p.m.
Hogan Prep at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.
