Here’s the schedule for high school football games around KC in Kansas, Missouri

Read Next

The facade of the new press box at Mill Valley bears witness to the success of the Jaguars’ football program in the last six-plus seasons, recognizing state championships in 2015 and 2016, and again in 2019 and 2020. There’s plenty of space for more recognition as well.

Time will tell if the Jaguars will add to that legacy with the first three-peat in school history in a few months. In the meantime, they survived their toughest test in the first four weeks of the season with a 21-14 victory over previously undefeated Lawrence on Friday night.