Here’s the schedule for high school football games around KC in Kansas, Missouri

Mill Valley junior quarterback Hayden Jay hands the ball off to senior running back Reice Kennedy in Friday’s game against the Lawrence Chesty Lions on Friday September 24, 2021 in Shawnee, Kansas.
Mill Valley junior quarterback Hayden Jay hands the ball off to senior running back Reice Kennedy in Friday’s game against the Lawrence Chesty Lions on Friday September 24, 2021 in Shawnee, Kansas. Nick Tre. Smith Special to The Star

Here is this week’s KC-area high school football schedule for games in Kansas and Missouri.

(Note that COVID-19 protocols continue to play havoc with schedules, prompting postponements or outright cancellations; The Star notes these where possible.)

Thursday

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe West

Friday

Aquinas at Christian Bros., 6 p.m.

Olathe NW at Gardner Edgerton

Lawrence at SM Northwest

Shawnee Mission North at Olathe East

Olathe South at Olathe North

Shawnee Mission East at SM South

Blue Valley Southwest at BV Northwest

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley

Mill Valley at Lawrence Free State

De Soto at Spring Hill

Wyandotte at Washington

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

Atchison at Turner

Bonner Springs at Ottawa

Eudora at Louisburg

Tonganoxie at Piper

Blue Valley West at Bishop Miege

Leavenworth at Lansing

Shawnee Hts at Basehor-Linwood

Paola at Wamego

Topeka Hayden at Osawatomie

Santa Fe Trail at Bishop Ward

Pleasant Ridge at McLouth

Oskaloosa at Rossville

Maranatha Chr. at Doniphan West

Raytown at Belton

KC East Christian at Bishop LeBlond

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

Ray-Pec at Blue Springs South

Richmond at Carrollton

Harrisonville at Center

Adrian at Crest Ridge/Chilhowee

Archie at Drexel

Plattsburg at East Buchanan

Fort Osage at Grain Valley

Southeast at Harmon

Holden at Lafayette County

North KC at Lee’s Summit

Knob Noster at Lexington

Columbia Rock Bridge at Liberty

Park Hill at Liberty North

Midway at Lone Jack/Kingsville

Northeast at Marceline

Northland Chr. at Norborne

Lawson at North Platte

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

St. Joe Central at Oak Park

Staley at Park Hill South

Lincoln Prep at Pembroke Hill

Mid-Buchanan at Penney

William Chrisman at Raytown South

Lee’s Summit West at Rockhurst

Platte County at Ruskin

Grandview at Smithville

St. James Academy at St. Pius X

Orrick at Sweet Springs/Malta Bend

Truman at Van Horn

Odessa at Warrensburg

Lathrop at West Platte

Wellington-Napoleon at Windsor

Kearney at Winnetonka

Orrick at Worth County

Saturday

East at Central, noon

St. Michael at Diamond, 1 p.m.

Summit Christian at Univ. Academy, 1 p.m.

Hogan Prep at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.

