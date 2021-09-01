Kansas high school football teams kick off their seasons this week. Here’s the schedule

Football scores from opening weekend of high school action in Missouri. File photo

For the first time this year, all Kansas City-area high school football teams will be in action at stadiums across the region.

Missouri-side schools around the KC metro kicked off their respective seasons last week, and this week the Kansas schools will join them. Three season openers for area schools, all on the Kansas side, are set for Thursday evening.

Here’s a look at this week’s schedule.

Thursday’s games

Olathe East at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Lawrence Free State at Shawnee Mission Northwest, 7 p.m.

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Olathe North at Shanwee Mission South, 7 p.m.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe South, 7 p.m.

Olathe West at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission East, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley at Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m.

Washington at Harmon, 7 p.m.

Louisburg at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley West at Blue Valley Southwest, 7 p.m.

Leavenworth at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

De Soto at Turner, 7 p.m.

Bishop Ward at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Paola at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at Eudora, 7 p.m.

Piper at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

Schlagle at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Osawatomie at Iola, 7 p.m.

Maur Hill Mount Academy at McLouth, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Ridge at Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.

Oskaloosa at Jackson Heights, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maranatha Christian, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Adrian, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Appleton City, 7 p.m.

Rich Hill at Archie, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Lafayette at Atchison, 7 p.m.

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Prep at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Sweet Springs with Malta Bend at Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Lone Jack with Kingsville at Cole Camp, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Staley at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Maryville at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Orrick at Keytesville, 7 p.m.

Odessa at Lansing, 7 p.m.

Lafayette County at Lawson, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Liberty North at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Center at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Van Horn at Northeast, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Central at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Northland Christian, 7 p.m.

Grain Valley at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

East at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Gallatin at Penney, 7 p.m.

Kearney at Platte County, 7 p.m.

University Academy at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Benton at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Midway at Princeton with Mercer, 7 p.m.

Raytown at Raytown South, 7 p.m.

Oak Grove at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Park Hill at Rockhurst, 7 p.m.

Belton at Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Lathrop at Savannah, 7 p.m.

William Chrisman at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Mid-Buchanan at Southeast, 7 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel at St. Pius X, 7 p.m.

Fort Scott at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Wellington-Napoleon, 7 p.m.

South Harrison at West Platte, 7 p.m.

Truman at Winnetonka, 7 p.m.

Center at Capital City, TBA

Saturday’s games

Wyandotte at Hogan Prep, 11:30 a.m.

Lexington at Central, noon