High school football is comin’ at ya Friday: schedules for KC-area Missouri schools

Dalesean Staley, #7, of Blue Springs scored a touchdown against Park Hill, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Blue Springs. KC Star file photo

A glance at the calendar (or thermometer) affirms it’s still summertime, but a sure sign of fall descends upon the Kansas City area Friday evening.

High school football.

Games and seasons for Missouri teams begin Friday night — volleyball, softball, cross country, swimming and diving, tennis, golf and soccer are underway, too — and there are more than a few good gridiron matchups on tap.

Here’s the opening-night and Saturday football lineup for Show Me State schools in and around the KC metro (note that Kansas-side schools play their first football games next Friday night, Sept. 3):

Friday’s games

Raytown South at Belton, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Prep at St. Joseph Benton, 7 p.m.

Butler at Adrian, 7 p.m.

Liberty North at Bentonville (Ark.), 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Christ Prep at Center, 7 p.m.

Concordia at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Carrollton at Fayette, 7 p.m.

Smithville at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Truman at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Wayne Hills (N.J.) at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Lathrop, 7 p.m.

Oak Park at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Hogan Prep at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Archie at Liberal, 7 p.m.

Blue Springs at Liberty, 7 p.m.

West Platte at Lone Jack with Kingsville, 7 p.m.

Chillicothe at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Midway, 7 p.m.

KC East Christian at Norborne, 7 p.m.

Raytown at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Lawson at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Southern Boone at Odessa, 7 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran at Orrick, 7 p.m.

Platte County at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Lafayette County at Penney, 7 p.m.

Polo at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.

Boonville at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.

Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.

Northland Christian at St. Joseph Christian, 7 p.m.

Columbia Rock Bridge at Staley, 7 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.

University Academy at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Winnetonka at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Southeast at Central, noon

East at Van Horn, 1 p.m.