High School Sports
High school football is comin’ at ya Friday: schedules for KC-area Missouri schools
A glance at the calendar (or thermometer) affirms it’s still summertime, but a sure sign of fall descends upon the Kansas City area Friday evening.
High school football.
Games and seasons for Missouri teams begin Friday night — volleyball, softball, cross country, swimming and diving, tennis, golf and soccer are underway, too — and there are more than a few good gridiron matchups on tap.
Here’s the opening-night and Saturday football lineup for Show Me State schools in and around the KC metro (note that Kansas-side schools play their first football games next Friday night, Sept. 3):
Friday’s games
Raytown South at Belton, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Prep at St. Joseph Benton, 7 p.m.
Butler at Adrian, 7 p.m.
Liberty North at Bentonville (Ark.), 7 p.m.
Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Christ Prep at Center, 7 p.m.
Concordia at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Carrollton at Fayette, 7 p.m.
Smithville at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Truman at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Wayne Hills (N.J.) at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Lathrop, 7 p.m.
Oak Park at Lee’s Summit, 7 p.m.
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Hogan Prep at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Archie at Liberal, 7 p.m.
Blue Springs at Liberty, 7 p.m.
West Platte at Lone Jack with Kingsville, 7 p.m.
Chillicothe at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Midway, 7 p.m.
KC East Christian at Norborne, 7 p.m.
Raytown at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Lawson at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Southern Boone at Odessa, 7 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran at Orrick, 7 p.m.
Platte County at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X at Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Lafayette County at Penney, 7 p.m.
Polo at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.
Boonville at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.
Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
Northland Christian at St. Joseph Christian, 7 p.m.
Columbia Rock Bridge at Staley, 7 p.m.
St. Michael the Archangel at Summit Christian, 7 p.m.
University Academy at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Winnetonka at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Southeast at Central, noon
East at Van Horn, 1 p.m.
