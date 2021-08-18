Need a mask at that high school game? Here are COVID protocols for districts around KC

Blue Valley North quarterback Henry Martin is sacked by Sam Same of Derby Saturday in the Kansas Class 6A championship game at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe. File photo

Local school districts are preparing for (or already ensconced in) a new school year. That’s true in terms of in-person learning, with COVID-19 precautions in mind, as well as the safety of athletes and spectators at fall sports events.

Following the cancellation of spring sports seasons in 2019 and the limited-capacity crowds that were commonplace throughout the 2020 school year, we reached out to 10 KC-area districts to see what kind of COVID-19 protocols will be in place as fall sports begin here in 2021.

Blue Springs R-IV School District

The Blue Springs School District is currently operating under the Jackson County mask mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 9 and requires all individuals over the age of 5 to wear a mask indoors. The order will last a maximum of 30 days before requiring an extension from a voting majority of the Jackson County Legislature.

BSSD plans to make mask-wearing optional for all following the expiration of the mandate.

If a student who has tested positive for COVID-19 comes into contact with multiple unvaccinated athletes from a specific team, that team could be shut down for a specified amount of time. The school’s coach and/or athletic director would reach out to parents of the students with whom members of that team have come into close contact.

Regarding fan attendance, the BSSD Back to School guide states that “it is possible that limited numbers of spectators will be allowed to attend games, competitions, and performances.” Live-streaming services for events will be offered whenever possible.

The district will also continue to follow Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) rules, which currently do not limit fan attendance.

Blue Valley Unified School District

Blue Valley will continue to follow Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) guidelines for fall sports.

Some of these guidelines include, but are not limited to: no requirement of face masks outdoors when social distancing is possible; self-quarantine periods after close-contact exposure to an individual who’s known to have tested positive for COVID-19; and the requirement of completing a KSHSAA COVID-19 Questionnaire before athletic participation.

No restrictions on fan attendance will be in place, and concessions will be available to attendees. Concession stands will follow service guidelines and provide pre-packaged foods and bottled drinks.

Independence Public School District

The Independence School District has created a full set of guidelines for athletics participation within the district.

For indoor sports, everyone above the age of 2 is required to wear a mask unless they’re participating in vigorous activity. Athletes will complete daily screening and temperature checks, while spectators will undergo screening upon arrival at an event. Spectators will also be expected to distance themselves at least 3 feet from other groups.

Masks will not be required for outdoor events, but the rest of the indoor protocols remain constant.

Individual Police Officers (IDP) will be at events to ensure the protocols are being followed and will ask individuals not following them to leave.

Kansas City, Kan. Public Schools

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will follow KSHSAA guidelines, similar to the Blue Valley School District.

The district will also require spectators attending an indoor event to wear masks at all times. All athletes and coaches actively participating in a sport, as well as fans attending outdoor events, will not be required to wear a mask.

Lee’s Summit R-7 School District

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District will primarily follow Jackson County guidelines, similar to the Blue Springs District. Lee’s Summit has also received guidance from the Suburban Conference, the league in which all three Lee’s Summit high schools compete.

The Suburban Conference encourages schools to use masking and social distancing and urges vaccination but is not implementing outdoor requirements for mask-wearing. The district will also return to charging admission for games and events this fall.

Indoor events will still require a mask, aside from players actively participating in a sport. Players on the bench will be encouraged to wear masks, too.

The district has quarantine rules in place for those who’ve had close exposure with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Liberty Public Schools

Liberty Public Schools will primarily follow public health guidance at the time of each sport’s season. Clay County, in which Liberty Public Schools operates, does not currently require masks.

Liberty superintendent Jeremy Tucker outlined the district’s wish to return to life as normal as possible in a letter to families dated Aug. 6. The letter offers scant guidance about sports, but it did say that Liberty schools will require masks for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Tucker also said the district’s plan aims to “allow for the various extra-curricular activities to continue with minimal disruptions this school year.”

North Kansas City School District

The North Kansas City School District falls in line with KCK Public Schools.

North KC does not have a mask requirement for outdoor sports but requires them for all individuals indoors unless they are participating in a sport. The district will also continue and encourage other precautionary measures, such as social distancing when possible and frequent hand-washing.

Olathe Public Schools

Olathe Public Schools plans to continue following KSHSAA guidance regarding sports. The district also recently implemented an indoor mask mandate, following Johnson County’s mandate, requiring students K-12 to wear masks indoors.

Students will not be required to wear a mask outdoors or when participating in indoor sports but will be asked to mask up when on the bench for an indoor sport.

Raytown C-2 School District

Raytown is under the same Jackson County mask mandate as the Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit districts — the Aug. 9 public health order that lasts 30 days and requires a majority vote to be extended.

RPS will also follow recommendations from the Suburban Conference. Guidelines were yet to be set but were to be decided via a meeting that was slated to include all schools in the conference.

Shawnee Mission School District

Due to the current high rate of COVID transmission in Johnson County, the Shawnee Mission School District is requiring mask-wearing for all individuals in any district facility. The only exception is outdoor venues, which play host to many fall sports.

The district’s rundown of mitigating measures states that KSHSAA guidelines will be followed at all times. Additionally, the district will occasionally do surveillance testing among all athletes and coaches in a certain group, and notes that it reserves the right to require masks or implement other mitigation measures as needed.