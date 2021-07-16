Orrick golfer recognized as top KC boys golfer of year after winning state tournament

Golf ball on the edge of the hole

Whether it’s in the classroom, on the court or on the green, Orrick High School senior Dylan Comstock did it all this year and was recognized with one of the area’s athlete of the year awards.

Comstock was awarded the annual Kenneth Smith Award, which is given to a greater Kansas City area High School golfer, a female golfer in the fall and a male golfer in the spring. Beyond talent on the green, the honorees all display high academic achievement, leadership and community service.

Comstock checked every box and then some. He placed in the top four in all regular-season tournaments that he played, taking first in three of them. To tee off his accomplishments, he won the Missouri Class 1 state tournament, and is the first state champion in Orrick High School history.

He’s not bad on the basketball court, either. Comstock is a four-time all-district and three-time all-conference player and scored over 1,000 points in his career. He led Orrick to back-to-back district championships and the school’s first state quarterfinal appearance.

Off the course and court, he earned a 3.895 GPA, was on the honor roll through all of high school and was an active member of the National Honor Society and student council. He served as a tutor and aided in food distribution, as well as volunteering as an assistant coach to the Orrick Junior High basketball team. Comstock participated in multiple local missions with his church youth group, as well as trips to Colorado and Texas.

Comstock is continuing his athletic and academic career in the fall at Park University where he plans to study exercise management.

In honor of Comstock’s performance, a representative of Kenneth L. and Eva S. Smith Foundation donated $5,000 to The First Tee of Greater Kansas City.