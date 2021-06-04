Pleasant Hill loses Missouri Class 2 soccer semifinal to Ursuline, will play for 3rd

The 2021 Kansas high school girls soccer championship matchups are set for Saturday in Wichita, Topeka and Spring Hill south of KC. File photo

The Pleasant Hill girls high school soccer team fell out of the running for a Missouri Class 2 championship with a 5-2 loss to Ursuline Academy Friday afternoon at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

Ale Scrogham scored the first goal for Pleasant Hill (15-9). That knotted the score of the semifinal match at one goal apiece midway through the opening period, but Ursuline (12-6-1) wasn’t finished.

The Bears, who had scored their first goal following a penalty, connected for their second goal in the 41st minute. The St. Louis school’s third, put in the net in the 64th minute by Brooke Bates, effectively sealed the outcome.

Pleasant Hill got its second goal from Dani Vest and Ursuline added two more down the stretch, scoring four of its five goals in the second half.

With the loss, Pleasant Hill will play Oak Grove for the third-place consolation trophy Saturday at 10 a.m. Ursuline advances to play St. Charles in Saturday’s state final at 12:30 p.m.

In the other Class 2 semifinal earlier Friday, Oak Grove fell 1-0 to St. Charles on a 70th-minute goal by Breanna Hollowell, her 10th strike of the season.

Pleasant Hill scores the equalizer midway through the 1st Half as we have a good one here in the second Class 2 Semifinals game! #ShowMeOnMSHSAATV pic.twitter.com/ypFL5lL3eR — MSHSAA-TV (@MshsaaTV) June 4, 2021

In the Class 4 semifinals set for later Friday, Lee’s Summit West was to pay St. Dominic at 4 p.m., followed by St. Teresa’s Academy vs. Nerinx Hall at 6:30. The winners meet for the state title Saturday at 6:30 p.m.