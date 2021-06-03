St. Pius claims Missouri Class 3 state championship in baseball, beating Linn 10-5

The new Missouri Class 3 state high school champions in baseball: The St. Pius Warriors, who beat Linn 10-5 in Thursday’s finale in Ozark. Joseph Monachino Jr./@SPXprincipal Twitter photo

St. Pius was not to be denied Thursday in its quest for a state high school baseball championship.

The Warriors put up crooked innings all afternoon, starting with a five-run first frame, to earn the Missouri Class 3 title with a 10-5 victory over Linn at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.

St. Pius went on to score four runs in the bottom of the sixth, sending the game to its final inning with the Warriors ahead by five.

And that is how it ended, 10-5.

St. Pius advanced to the Class 3 final with a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon over Jefferson. In that one, too, reliable offensive production won the day for the Warriors, who scored in the third, fifth (twice) and sixth innings to top the school from Festus.