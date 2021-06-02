KC’s St. Pius, St. Michael win in Missouri semifinals, play for state titles Thursday

The St. Pius X Warriors baseball team won Wednesday at the state tournament in Ozark and plays for a Missour Class 3 championship Thursday afternoon. @stpiusxhskc/St. Pius Twitter photo

The St. Pius X High School baseball and St. Michael the Archangel girls soccer teams are going to play for Missouri state championships Thursday.

St. Pius advanced to the Class 3 state final in baseball with a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon over Jefferson. St. Pius will play the winner of a later semifinal between Linn and Elsberry for the championship Thursday afternoon at 1:30.

The game will be played where Wednesday’s was — at U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.

St. Pius scored in the third, fifth (twice) and sixth innings to beat Jefferson, the school from Festus.

Also Wednesday, St. Michael beat Lutheran South 2-1 in the Class 1 state soccer semifinals at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

The win propels the Guardians into a 12:30 p.m. game for the championship Thursday against John Burroughs, a 4-0 Wednesday winner over New Covenant Academy.

Later Wednesday evening, Grain Valley was to play Notre Dame (St. Louis) in the Class 3 girls soccer state semifinals at 6:30 p.m. in Fenton. Fort Zumwalt South is playing Union in the other Class 3 semi.

On Friday, Oak Grove plays St. Charles at 10 a.m. and Pleasant Hill plays Ursuline Academy at 12:30 p.m. in the Class 2 state girls soccer semifinals, also at Fenton.

In Class 4 girls soccer, Lee’s Summit West and St. Teresa’s Academy play in separate Friday semifinals at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park: Lee’s Summit West at 4 p.m. against St. Dominic and St. Teresa’s at 6:30 against Nerinx Hall.