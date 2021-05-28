She ruled Day 1 of Kansas state track. Kendra Wait’s tally + lots more Thursday results

If you’ve ever attended the ginormous Kansas track and field championships in Wichita, you might recognize where Gardner Edgerton’s Kendra Wait is in this photo (the underside of venerable Cessna Stadium). GE Blazers T&F/XC FAMILY photo

Gardner Edgerton’s Kendra Wait was pretty much unstoppable at the Kansas high school state track and field championships Thursday at Wichita’s at Cessna Stadium.

Wait, a senior who will play volleyball at Creighton this fall, won four Class 6A championship events — the shot put (41-2.5), 100 meters (12.02) long jump (18-5) and pole vault (10-6) — contributing a mammoth 40 points toward the Blazers’ team total in the huge annual track celebration on the Wichita State University campus.

Kendra Wait of Gardner-Edgerton sweeps 4 gold medals today in the Class 6A girls long jump, shot put, 100m dash, and pole vault. Creighton volleyball commit for next season. Wait recaps the day with @bjbowman13 presented by @BTIequip @FriendsU and @SportsMedSRHC pic.twitter.com/0o3cUbOj80 — Track in Kansas (@TrackInKansas) May 28, 2021

Gardner Edgerton tied for third as a team with Shawnee Mission Northwest in the girls 6A competition, which was won by Olathe North. Runner-up went to Olathe West. On the boys side, it was Manhattan reigning supreme as a team, with Blue Valley second and Gardner Edgerton third.

What a day for @blazerstf senior Kendra Wait, who wins her third Class 6A 100-meter dash championship with a time of 12.02 seconds.



Wait also won the Class 6A titles in the long jump (18-5) and the shot put (41-2.5). Also the favorite to win the pole vault for her 4th gold. pic.twitter.com/jrH4JyYtoW — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) May 27, 2021

Kendra Wait has won the pole vault completing the 4-peat today. Today Kendra won 6a state titles in shot put (41-2.5), the 100m (12.02) long jump (18-5) and pole vault (10-6) 40 points! @KansasMileSplit @GardnerEdgerton @ADPeaveyGEHS @TrackInKansas pic.twitter.com/fIAjTKndXA — GE Blazers T&F/XC FAMILY (@blazerstf) May 27, 2021

Mill Valley took home the boys 5A title, St. Thomas Aquinas the girls. The meet, one of the largest in the nation for high schoolers, continues with other classes’ finals Friday and Saturday.

On the Missouri side, the state track and field championships also began Thursday in Jefferson City at Adkins Stadium.

Columbia Rock Bridge won the Class 5 boys team title, with Francis Howell second and Lee’s Summit third. Cardinal Ritter claimed the girls Class 5 championship, with Lee’s Summit West second and Blue Springs third.

The Missouri track finals also continued Friday and Saturday.

THURSDAY’S KANSAS RESULTS

All Kansas track and field at Cessna Stadium, Wichita

CLASS 6A BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Manhattan, 66.5; 2. Blue Valley, 54; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 43; 4. Topeka Washburn Rural, 40.5; 5. Olathe South, 38.5; 6. Olathe North, 37.5; 7. Blue Valley North, 37; 8. Olathe Northwest, 34; 9. Hutchinson, 32; 10. Lawrence Free State, 31; 12. Shawnee Mission East, 26; 15. Olathe West, 20; T16. Shawnee Mission South, 18; T16. Shawnee Mission West, 18; T18. Olathe East, 17; 21. Shawnee Mission North, 14.5; 24. Wyandotte, 11; 27. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 7; 28. Lawrence, 4; 29. Blue Valley Northwest, 2.5.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Moore, SM West, 10.61; 3. Reynolds, Gardner Edgerton, 10.67; 4. Swarens, Blue Valley, 10.90; 5. Diddle, Blue Valley, 10.91; 6. Ahsens, Gardner Edgerton, 10.92; 7. Morgan, BV North, 10.98. 200: 1. Mosley, Wichita Heights, 21.68; 2. Moore, SM West, 21.77; 3. Swarens, Blue Valley, 22.51; 5. Diddle, Blue Valley, 22.56; 7. Reynolds, Gardner Edgerton, 22.70. 400: 1. Mosley, Wichita Heights, 49.12; 2. Parrish, Olathe North, 51.00; 4. Ramirez, Olathe South, 51.93; 5. Terrill, SM East, 52.08; 6. Richardson, Olathe East, 52.69; 7. Upton, SM South, 52.78. 800: 1. Vandaveer, Olathe South, 1:54.97; 2. Walion, Gardner Edgerton, 1:55.73; 3. Keathley-Helms, Lawrence Free State, 1:56.87; 4. Beard, Olathe Northwest, 1:57.32; 6. Sandler, BV North, 1:58.33; 8. Haughton, SM East, 1:58.78. 1,600: 1. Vandaveer, Olathe South, 4:15.16; 3. Walion, Gardner Edgerton, 4:20.44; 4. Blomker, SM North, 4:20.67; 5. Reyna, Olathe West, 4:23.70; 6. Haughton, SM East, 4:25.18; 7. Shyrock, Lawrence Free State, 4:26.22; 8. Hurley, BV Northwest, 4:27.06. 3,200: 1. Shyrock, Lawrence Free State, 9:15:01; 2. Blomker, SM North, 9:16.22; 3. Haughton, SM East, 9:22.40; 4. Reyna, Olathe West, 9:24.97; 5. Read, Olathe Northwest, 9:26.75; 9. Born, SM Northwest, 9:43.17. 110 hurdles: 1. Russell, Washburn Rural, 14.79; 3. Parrish, Olathe North, 15.05; 4. Frazier-Baker, Olathe West, 15.23; 6. Allen, Olathe South, 15.45; 8. Gichuhi, Olathe East, 15.57. 300 hurdles: 1. Denning, Campus, 40.26; 3. Frazier-Baker, Olathe West, 40.64; 5. Limer, Gardner Edgerton, 41.27; 6. Cottengim, Olathe Northwest, 41.38; 7. Robertson, Olathe East, 41.82. 400 relay: 1. Wichita East, 42.74; 2. Olathe North, 42.97; 4. Blue Valley, 43.45; 5. BV North, 43.52; 7. SM South, 44.04; 8. Gardner Edgerton, 44.04. 800 relay: 1. Wichita South, 3:28.14; 2. Olathe North, 3:28.25; 4. Gardner Edgerton, 3:29.20; 6. Lawrence Free State, 3:29.93; 7. BV North, 3:31.07; 8. Olathe South, 3:31.93. 3,200 relay: 1. Lawrence Free State, 7:54.11; 3. Olathe Northwest, 8:01.02; 4. SM East, 8:08.30; 5. SM South, 8:12.45; 6. BV West, 8:13.37; 8. Olathe East, 8:16.09. Long jump: 1. Sipple, Washburn Rural, 22-0; 3. Gutekunst, Olathe Northwest, 21-9; 4. Louis, BV West, 21-6.5; 6. Acheampong, SM Northwest, 21-4; 7. Parrish, Olathe North, 21-4; 8. Calhoun, Wyandotte, 20-9.5. Pole vault: 1. Schmidt, BV West, 15-0; 2. Arnold, Blue Valley, 14-0; 3. Kirby, Olathe East, 14-0; 6. Frazier, Gardner Edgerton, 12-6; T7. Cassity, BV Northwest, 12-0; T7. Bell, SM North, 12-0. High jump: 1. Orr, BV North, 6-4; 2. Bundy, BV North, 6-4; T3. Rowden, Olathe North, 6-2; T7. Smith, Olathe South, 6-0. Discus: 1. McAlister, Blue Valley, 174-8; 2. Allen, Olathe South, 170-5; 6. Thomas, Olathe East, 145-5; 8. Close, SM South, 131-0. Triple jump: 1. Calhoun, Wyandotte, 45-4.5; 5. Essex, Blue Valley, 42-3.5; 6. Obono, Lawrence, 41-5; 8. Nelson, Lawrence, 41-3.25. Javelin: 1. Gutekunst, Olathe Northwest, 183-5; 2. Martin, BV North, 176-8; 3. Lowe, BV West, 172-0; 4. Sander, Gardner Edgerton, 168-2; 5. Close SM South, 167-07; 8. Muller, SM East, 152-8. Shot put: 1. O’Connell, Manhattan, 59-6; 2. McAlister, Blue Valley, 56-2.5; 3. Huston, SM East, 52-11.75; 4. Close, SM South, 50-2.5; 6. Harris, SM Northwest, 49-4.75; 8. Thomas, Olathe East, 48-8.75..

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Olathe North, 87.33; 2. Olathe West, 73; T3. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 56; T3. Gardner Edgerton, 56; 5. Shawnee Mission East, 46; 6. Blue Valley Northwest, 31; 7. Wichita East, 29; 8. Blue Valley West, 27; 9. Manhattan, 26; 10. Olathe Northwest, 25; 11. Lawrence, 22; T13. Shawnee Mission South, 17; T13. Olathe East, 17; 17. Blue Valley, 14; 21. Lawrence Free State, 12; T22. Shawnee Mission West, 10; 24. Shawnee Mission North, 8.5; T25. Olathe South, 8; T29. Blue Valley North, 6.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Wait, Gardner Edgerton, 12.02; 2. McGinnis, Olathe North, 12.10. 200: 1. Cline, Olathe West, 24.79; 2. McGinnis, Olathe North, 25.48; 6. Richards, Olathe East, 26.20; 7. Moorehouse, Gardner Edgerton, 26.28. 400: 1. Cline, Olathe West, 57.90; 3. Machiewicz, SM Northwest, 59.74; 4. Patterson, SM West, 1:00.09; 5. Moorehouse, Gardner Edgerton, 1:00.36; 7. Jones, BV North, 1:00.95. 800: 1. Meyer, SM East, 2:19.22; 2. Singh, Olathe North, 2:19.22; 3. Bakker, BV West, 2:20.19; 4. Miller, Olathe West, 2:21.29; 5. Newport, Olathe West, 2:22.65; 7. Strongman, SM East, 2:23.75. 1,600: 1. Beach, BV Northwest, 4:59.33; 2. Singh, Olathe North, 4:59.39; 3. Bakker, BV West, 5:05.80; 4. Meyer, SM East, 5:09.50; 5. Tobaben, Olathe North, 5:09.86; 6. Miller, Olathe West, 5:13.38; 8. Thurlby, BV Northwest, 5:19.31. 3,200: 1. Singh, Olathe North, 10:33.91; 2. Beach, BV Northwest, 10:45.37; 3. Tobaben, Olathe North, 10:53.53; 4. Wingrove, Bleu Valley, 10:56.76; 5. Thurlby, BV Northwest, 10:57.84; 6. Gibson, SM South, 11:20.41; 7. Fisher, BV Northwest, 11:21.70; 8. Dockstader, Olathe North, 11:45.33. 100 hurdles: 1. McKie, Olathe North, 14.97; 3. Cooper, Olathe Northwest, 15.17; 5. Klusman, Olathe North, 16.26; 6. Moore, SM North, 16.281; 7. Christensen, SM East, 16.284; 8. Kilmer, SM South, 16.38. 300 hurdles: 1. Jinkins, Wichita East, 46.68; 3. Cooper, Olathe Northwest, 47.93; 5., Christensen, SM East, 48.19; 6. O. Pixton, SM Northwest, 48.29; 7. A. Pixton, SM Northwest, 48.73; 8. Bartholome, BV Northwest, 49.01. 400 relay: 1. Olathe North, 49.04; 2. Olathe West, 49.46; 3. SM South, 50.39; 4. Olathe East, 50.44; 5. SM Northwest, 50.58; 6. BV North, 50.68; 8. SM North, 51.34. 1,600 relay: 1. Olathe West, 4:03.58; 2. SM Northwest, 4:05.58; 3. Gardner Edgerton, 4:06.00; 5. SM West, 4:11.83; 6. Lawrence, 4:11.96; 8. Olathe North, 4:15.57. 3,200 relay: 1. Olathe West, 9:22.95; 2. SM East, 9:33.57; 3. Olathe East, 9:36.49; 4. BV Northwest, 9:39.20; 6. Blue Valley, 9:51.96; 7. Olathe North, 9:57.22; 8. SM North, 10:00.09. Shot put: 1. Wait, Gardner Edgerton, 41-2.5; 3. Cline, Olathe West, 38-11.25; 4. Garcia, Olathe Northwest, 38-00.5; 6. Davis, Olathe East, 36-7.5. Long jump: 1. Wait, Gardner Edgerton, 18-5; 2. Kirkwood, Lawrence, 17-9; 4. Schwada, Lawrence, 17-6.5; 6. Roman, SM East, 16-11; 7. Pippins, Olathe South, 16-6. Pole vault: 1. Wait, Gardner Edgerton, 11-0; T2. Thomas, Olathe East, 10-0; T2. Kkusman, Olathe North, 10-0; 4. Neighbor, SM Northwest, 10-0; T5. Caravello, SM North, 9-6; 7. Hileman, Blue Valley, 9-6. High jump: 1. St. Clair, Wichita North, 5-4; T2. Machiewicz, SM Northwest, 5-4; T2. Roman, SM East, 5-4; 3. DeWitt, BV West, 5-4; 6. Otroszko, Olathe South, 5-2; 7. Hulcher, Lawrence Free State, 5-2; T8. Alloway, Olathe North, 5-0. Discus: 1. Bredehoeft, BV West, 138-01; 2. Yarnell, Olathe Northwest, 130-0; 3. Womack, SM South, 123-8; 5. Pembleton, Gardner Edgerton, 110-5; 6. Taylor, SM Northwest, 109-3; 8. Musselman, SM West, 104-10. Triple jump: 1. O. Pixton, SM Northwest, 38-4; 4. Roman, SM East, 35-1.75; 5. Lonergan, Blue Valley, 34-5.5; 6. McLin, Olathe South, 34-3; 8. Simons, BV North, 33-11. Javelin: 1. Duncan, Lawrence Free State, 142-10; 2. Sogaard, SM Northwest, 135-4; 3. Harris, Lawrence, 133-1; 8. Cox, SM South, 120-0.

CLASS 5A BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Mill Valley, 74; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 71; 3. Andover, 59; 4. Hays, 56; 5. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 46; 6. Andover Central, 40; 7. De Soto, 39; T8. St. James Academy, 38; T8. Shawnee Heights, 38; 10. Leavenworth, 24.5; 13. Spring Hill, 18; 14. Piper, 17; T15. Bonner Springs, 16; 17. Blue Valley Southwest, 13; 24. Basehor-Linwood, 7; T25. Lansing, 6.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Smith, Shawnee Heights, 10.52; 4. Miller, De Soto, 10.83; 5. Herrig-Brittian, Piper, 10.86; 8. Gossman, St. James Academy, 11.28. 200: 1. Smith, Shawnee Heights, 21.92; 3. Waugh, Leavenworth, 22.34; 7. May, St. Thomas Aquinas, 22.90; 8. Switzer, De Soto, 23.04. 400: 1. Matlock, Mill Valley, 49.01; 3. Niesen, St. James Academy, 50.16; 5. Lockwood, Piper, 50.48; 7. Herr, St. Thomas Aquinas. 51.34. 800: 1. Matlock, Mill Valley, 1:57.31; 5. Schieber, Mill Valley, 1:59.47; 6. Duncan, BV Southwest, 1:59.48; 7. Capps, Piper, 1:59.75; 8. Seger, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:59.79. 1,600: 1. Seger, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:22.64; 2. Higgerson, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:23.69; 3. Hazen, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:23.81; 4. Lehan, Mill Valley, 4:24.11; 7. Sturdy, De Soto, 4:29.37. 3,200: 1. Hazen, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:05.39; 2. Seger, St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:09.07; 6. Rokusek, De Soto, 9:39.78; 8. Coad, Mill Valley, 9:41.33. 110 hurdles: 1. Smith, Shawnee Heights, 14.74; 2. Knittel, Spring Hill, 14.93; 3. Hudelson, De Soto, 15.11; 5. Leiker, BV Southwest, 15.45; 8. Walltower, Leavenworth, 15.71. 300 hurdles: 1. Hanna, Maize, 38.83; 4. Knittel, Spring Hill, 39.52; 5. Leiker, BV Southwest, 40.02; 7. Campbell, Mill Valley, 40.48; 8. Hudelson, De Soto, 40.89. 400 relay: 1. De Soto, 43.46; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 43.55; 5. St. James Academy, 43.80. 1,600 relay: 1. St. James Academy, 3:25.83; 2. De Soto, 3:26.29; 3. Leavenworth, 3:27.17; 6. Mill Valley, 3:30.26; 7. BV Southwest, 3:30.81; 8. Spring Hill, 3:31.61. 3,200 relay: 1. Andover, 8:05.27; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:05.94; 3. St. James Academy, 8:07.19; 5. Mill Valley, 8:09.86; 6. De Soto, 8:11.78. Shot put: 1. Harris, Leavenworth, 54-5.25; 6. Cobbs, Piper, 48-7.25. Long jump: 1. Klein, Andover, 21-8.5; 2. Hervey, Bonner Springs, 21-3; 3. White, St. James Academy, 21-2.5; 4. May, St. Thomas Aquinas, 21-2; 6. Dimond, Mill Valley, 20-10.5. Pole vault: 1. Barkdull, Andover Central, 14-0; 2. Mayfield, Mill Valley, 13-6; 3. Beashore, Mill Valley, 13-6; 5. O’Leary, Spring Hill, 12-6. High jump: 1. Hanna, Maize, 6-6; T3. Ruud, Basehor-Linwood, 6-2; 5. Patrick, 6-2; 6. Antonio, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-2; T7. McBride, Basehor-Linwood, 6-0; T7. Bethea, Leavenworth, 6-0. Discus: 1. Doolittle, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 179-8; 6. Kuhlman, Mill Valley, 151-3; 7. Williams, Lansing, 149-1. Triple jump: 1. Mullens, Goddard, 46-7.5; 2. Hervey, Bonner Springs, 46-6.75; 4. Dimond, Mill Valley, 44-10; 6. Kirby, St. James Academy, 42-6; 7. White, St. James Academy, 42-2.25. Javelin: 1. Forest, Newton, 175-5; 2. Casper, Mill Valley, 174-2; 5. Ladish, Piper, 164-0; 7. Platt, Mill Valley, 154-6.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 92; 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 55; 3. Mill Valley, 53; 4. Leavenworth, 40; 5. Blue Valley Southwest, 38; 6. Andover Central, 37; T7. Maize South, 35; T7. Bishop Carroll, 35; 9. Spring Hill, 30; 10. Lansing, 27; 12. Piper, 22; 18. St. James Academy, 15; 21. Basehor-Linwood, 11; T22. Bonner Springs, 10; 30. De Soto, 1.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Ramos, Leavenworth, 12.07; 2. Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas, 12.13; 3. Blake, Leavenworth, 12.16; 6. Bronson, Lansing, 12.39. 200: 1. Ervin, BV Southwest, 24.38; 2. Ramos, Leavenworth, 24.96; 3. Blake, Leavenworth, 25.33; 5. Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas, 25.81; 6. Brown, Piper, 25.88; 8. Williams, Spring Hill, 25.91. 400: 1. Blake, Leavenworth, 56.72; 2. Ervin, BV Southwest, 57.42; 5. Ritchhart, Lansing, 59.25; 8. Jett, St. James Academy, 1:00.51. 800: 1. Hoddy, Valley Center, 2:21.33; 6. Ricker, Mill Valley, 2:23.34; 7. Huddin, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:23.92; 8. Goodenow, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:24.31. 1,600: 1. Jackson, Bishop Carroll, 5:04.75; 3. Hanson, Piper, 5:13.33; 4. Lahner, Spring Hill, 5:14.60; 6. Loffredo, BV Southwest, 5:20.86. 3,200: 1. Jackson, Bishop Carroll, 10:59.77; 3. Hanson, Piper, 11:18.86; 5. Schwartzkopf, Mill Valley, 11:24.85; 6. O’Connor, St. James Academy, 11:43.89; 8. Schwarz, BV Southwest, 11:47.99. 100 hurdles: 1. Heck, BV Southwest, 14.60; 3. Hubert, Mill Valley, 15.48; 8. Johnston, Mill Valley, 15.80. 300 hurdles: 1. Hubert, Mill Valley, 45.96; 3. Heck, BV Southwest, 46.35; 6. Johnston, Mill Valley, 47.22. 400 relay: 1. Lansing, 48.76; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 50.02; 4. Spring Hill, 50.09; 5. St. James Academy, 50.24; 7. Mill Valley, 50.34; 8. Piper, 50.38. 1,600 relay: 1. Spring Hill, 4:03.33; 5. St. James Academy, 4:09.02; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:09.69; 7. Mill Valley, 4:10.14. 3,200 relay: 1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 9:38.37; 5. St. Thomas Aquinas, 9:51.25; 6. St. James Academy, 9:55.26; 7. Mill Valley, 9:56.19; 8. De Soto, 10:01.44. High jump: 1. Bond, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-6; 4. Bien, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-4; 5. Zydlo, Basehor-Linwood, 5-2. Pole vault: 1. Fleetwood, Mill Valley, 13-0; 2. Bond, St. Thomas Aquinas, 12-0; 3. Lindstrom, Piper, 11-0; 5. Baker, Lansing, 10-6; 6. Micek, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-6; 7. Hyder, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Allen, St. Thomas Aquinas, 18-1.5; 2. Micek, St. Thomas Aquinas, 17-1; 6. Frank, Spring Hill, 16-1.5; 7. DeWitte, Mill Valley, 15-1.5. Triple jump: 1. Bond, St. Thomas Aquinas, 37-9.5; 2. Micek, St. Thomas Aquinas, 37-2.75. Shot put: 1. Anderson, Topeka Seaman, 37-7; 3. Martin, Lansing, 36-7.5; 5. Zars, Mill Valley, 35-4.75; 6. Sibert, Basehor-Linwood, 35-4.75. Discus: 1. Noel, Bonner Springs, 129-6; 3. Todd, Spring Hill, 117-10; 8. Vanderweide, Basehor-Linwood, 109-7. Javelin: 1. Gimino, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 128-5; 5. Strack, Mill Valley, 116-7; 6. Sibert, Basehor-Linwood, 114-7.

THURSDAY’S MISSOURI RESULTS

All Missouri track and field at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City

CLASS 5 BOYS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 52; 2. Francis Howell, 49.5; 3. Lee’s Summit, 49; 4. Columbia Hickman, 48; 5. Liberty North, 47; 6. Lee’s Summit West, 43; 7. Liberty, 37; 8. Poplar Bluff, 34; 9. Joplin, 30; 10. Ladue Horton Watkins, 29; 16. Grain Valley, 15; T18. Blue Springs, 12; T22. Staley, 9; T26. Rockhurst, 8; T26. North Kansas City, 8; T29. Raymore-Peculiar, 7; T32. Park Hill, 6; 40. William Chrisman, 4; T41. Lee’s Summit North, 3; T41. Oak Park, 3; 47. Truman, 2.5; T50. Blue Springs South, 1. No score: Park Hill South.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Love, Christian Brothers College, 10.76; 3. Hare, Liberty, 10.84; 4. Pratt, Grain Valley, 10.96; 7. Hill, Rockhurst, 11.02. 200: 1. Hood, Rock Bridge, 21.57; 2. Hare, Liberty, 21.62; 6. Dye, LS North, 22.12; 7. Dennis, Liberty, 22.15. 400: 1. Giles, Rock Bridge, 49.04; 5. Keller, Grain Valley, 50.39; 7. Martin, Truman, 2. 800: 1. Lee, Liberty North, 1:53.84; 4. White, Staley, 1:55.62; 5. Perez, Liberty North, 1:56.19. 1,600: 1. Lee, Liberty North, 4:17.39; 8. Wooderson, Blue Springs, 4:22.67. 3,200: 1. Deaton, Poplar Bluff, 9:17.87; 6. Voelker, Raymore-Peculiar, 9:22.47; 8. Wooderson, Blue Springs, 9:26.41. 110 hurdles: 1. Brackins, Lee’s Summit, 13.79; 6. Haney, LS West, 14.90. 300 hurdles: 1. Haney, LS West, 38.36. 400 relay: 1. Hickman, 42.40; 3. Blue Springs, 43.02; 6. LS West, 43.33; 7. Park Hill, 43.64. 800 relay: 1. Hickman, 1:28.13; 3. Grain Valley, 1:30.33; 4. LS West, 1:30.40. 1,600 relay: 1. Liberty North, 3:21.36; 2. Liberty, 3:24.01; 4. Lee’s Summit, 3:25.72. 3,200 relay: 1. Liberty North, 7:48.61; 5. Blue Springs, 8:02.49; 6. Oak Park 8:02.94; 8. Liberty, 8:07.37. High jump: 1. Davis, Northwest (Cedar Hill), 6-6; 2. Byers, Liberty, 6-6; 5. Nyemeck, Park Hill, 6-2 3/4. Pole vault: 1. Gleason, Ft. Zumwalt North, 14-8 1/2; 6. Edwards, Liberty North, 14-0 3/4; T8. Kunkel, Truman, 13-7. Long jump: 1. Brackins, Lee’s Summit, 23-8 1/4; 2. Manning, Lee’s Summit, 23-6; 3. Hill, Rockhurst, 23-3 1/2; 5. Rodriquez, Raymore-Peculiar, 21-10 1/4; 8. Hines, LS West, 21-5 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Brackins, Lee’s Summit, 48-3 1/2; 3. Manning, Lee’s Summit, 45-10 1/2; 8. Stokes, Blue Springs South, 43-11 3/4. Shot put: 1. Moore, LS West, 57-7 3/4; 2. Joiner, North Kansas City, 56-8 1/2; 5. Henning, Liberty, 53-0. Discus: 1. Moore, LS West, 174-5; 5. Boord, Staley, 156-5; 8. Lightfoot, LS West, 150-1. Javelin: 1. Brock, Francis Howell, 194-3; 5. Dias, William Chrisman, 162-10.

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. Cardinal Ritter, 64; 2. Lee’s Summit West, 58; 3. Blue Springs, 43.5; 4. Columbia Rock Bridge, 37; 5. Park Hill, 36; 6. MICDS, 34; 7. Eureka, 31; 8. Capital City, 30; T9. Staley, 26; T9. Liberty (Wentzville), 26; T12. Blue Springs South, 23; 18. Liberty North, 15.5; T20. Liberty, 14; T20. Grain Valley, 14; 23. William Chrisman, 13; T30. North Kansas City, 7; T33. Lee’s Summit, 5; T36. Lee’s Summit North, 4; 44. Fort Osage, 2. No score: Belton, Park Hill South, Raymore-Peculiar.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Brown, Cardinal Ritter, 11.77; 2. Johnson, Park Hill, 12.00; 4. Newberry, Staley, 12.19; 7. Jenkins, Blue Springs, 12.36; 8. Washington, North Kansas City, 12.45. 200: 1. Brown, Cardinal Ritter, 24.08; 2. Johnson, Park Hill, 24.21; 3. Newberry, Staley, 24.92. 400: 1. Johnson, Park Hill, 55.23; 2. Jackson, Blue Springs, 57.97; 7. Saenz, Staley, 1:00.00. 800: 1. Clark, LS West, 2:11.59. 1,600: 1. Clark, LS West, 5:01.31; 2. Trober, Blue Springs South, 5:01.91. 3,200: 1. Tyson, Lafayette (Wildwood), 10:41.08; Trober, Blue Springs South, 10:46.45; 7. Grover, Blue Springs South, 11:15.33. 100 hurdles: 1. Strayhorn, Capital City, 13.99; 6. Perry, Grain Valley, 15.27. 300 hurdles: 1. Newberry, Staley, 44.23. 400 relay: 1. Cardinal Ritter, 48.37; 2. Blue Springs, 49.23; 3. LS West, 49.51; 4. Park Hill, 50.03; 5. Lee’s Summit, 50.11. 800 relay: 1. Cardinal Ritter, 1:39.93; 2. Blue Springs, 1:42.18; 5. LS West, 1:43.92; 6. Staley, 1:44.68; 8. Lee’s Summit, 1:46.12. 1,600 relay: 1. Blue Springs, 3:58.74; 2. LS West, 3:59.45; 4. Grain Valley, 4:03.60. 3,200 relay: 1. Lafayette (Wildwood), 9:36.47; 3. Blue Springs South, 9:39.406. Blue Springs, 9:45.60. High jump: 1. Maupin, Webster Groves, 5-7 3/4; 5. Corf, Liberty, 5-5 1/4; T6. Henkel, Liberty North, 5-4 1/2; T6. Calloway, Blue Springs, 5-4 1/2. Pole vault: 1. Homoly, Liberty, 12-9; 5. Valmassei, LS North, 11-4 1/2. Long jump: 1. Strayhorn, Capital City, 19-10 3/4; 3. Washington, North Kansas City, 18-10 3/4; 7. Jackson, Blue Springs, 18-1 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Essick, Branson, 39-4; 4. Smith, Park Hill, 36-5 1/2. Shot put: 1. Banks, LS West, 45-6 1/4; 2. David, William Chrisman,44-11; 7. Gorton, Libertu North, 37-9 1/4. Discus: 1. Banks, LS West, 142-1; 3. Peek, Liberty North, 138-3; 4. David, William Chrisman, 137-4; 7. Siefker, Fort Osage, 127-10. Javelin: 1. Crenshaw, Ft. Zumwalt West, 151-5; 3. Sears, Grain Valley, 129-9; 4. Lenger, Liberty North, 126-2; 8. Hoffman, Blue Springs South, 114-10.