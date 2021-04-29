Former KU guard Billy Thomas named basketball coach at Rockhurst High School

New Rockhurst basketball coach Billy Thomas. Rockhurst High School

Former University of Kansas shooting guard Billy Thomas has been named head basketball coach and faculty member at Rockhurst High School, it was announced Thursday.

Thomas, who played for the Jayhawks from 1994 to 1998 and professionally for 11 seasons, served as boys basketball coach at The Barstow School from 2010 to 2021. He succeeds coach Pete Campbell, who directed the Hawklets’ program since 2014.

Thomas’ teams at Barstow compiled a record of 203-80. Barstow won the 2015 state championship and made four trips to the Final Four.

“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to be chosen as the next head basketball coach at Rockhurst,” Thomas said. “I was drawn to the overwhelming reputation for success throughout all of its sports programs, as well as the chance to become more devoted to my faith.”

Thomas, 45, hit 269 three-pointers during his four years at KU, ranking No. 3 on the school’s all-time list for threes made. His eight threes versus Texas on Jan. 10, 1998 are most by a Jayhawk in a conference game and tied for second for threes in any game.

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Thomas also played in the NBA, NBA G-League, CBA, IBL and on teams in Philippines, Italy, Argentina, Serbia and Greece.

“Coach Thomas stood out to the search committee and myself as someone who could be transformative to not only our basketball program but our school, ” said Rockhurst athletic director Michael Dierks. “He has great knowledge of the game from both his playing and coaching experiences but even more notable is his desire to be a part of the Rockhurst community in all of its facets. We believe that he will fit in great with the framework of what it is to be a Rockhurst coach and leader of young men.”

The school’s principal, The Rev. Vincent Giacabazi, said: “Coach Thomas’ reputation in basketball is very impressive. He clearly demonstrates his care for student-athletes in the ways he speaks about his working with them to be their best selves both on the court and in life. With great pleasure, Rockhurst is grateful to welcome coach Thomas to our faculty, athletic administration and basketball program.”