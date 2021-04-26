Danny Manning headed to Maryland: ‘This is an opportunity to have new experiences.’

Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning yells to his players during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., Tuesday, January 15, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Former Kansas men’s basketball All-American Danny Manning has been hired as an assistant coach at Maryland, Manning’s former KU teammate, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon, announced Monday.

Manning and Turgeon, who played together three seasons in Lawrence, both were members of KU’s 1986 Final Four team.

“I’m thrilled to add Danny to our coaching staff,” Turgeon, 56, said Monday. “I’ve known Danny for a long time going back to our days as teammates at Kansas and I cannot say enough about him as a coach and as a human being. He has seen it all in the game of basketball and will bring unparalleled experience to our program.”

Manning, 54, told The Star in a phone interview Monday he is elated about being reunited with his good friend Turgeon.

“We go way back. We’ve shared a lot of common interests namely on the court, trying to figure ways to win games and work with our teammates to win games,” Manning told The Star.

“We built a great relationship at that point in time. We’ve always been in touch. We’ve always had a great level of respect for one another. For me this is a chance to work for a guy I played with, work with somebody I understand in an area that is new for me. Being in the Big Ten for the first time ... I’m excited about all the possibilities,” Manning added.

Manning last season worked as a studio analyst for ESPN. Prior to that, he compiled a 78-111 record in six seasons as head coach at Wake Forest after going 38-29 in two seasons as head coach at Tulsa.

Manning was chosen Conference USA coach of the year in 2013-14.

Manning as a player led the Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA title. Turgeon that season also earned an NCAA title ring as a first-year assistant coach on Larry Brown’s KU coaching staff.

Manning worked nine seasons on Bill Self’s coaching staff at KU. Manning earned an NCAA title ring in 2008. In his final season at KU, the Jayhawks reached the 2012 NCAA title game.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Manning said. “I have now worked for two coaches (Self and Turgeon). Both are good friends, both are people I really like and trust and respect, individuals I knew would help me be better in my craft. I’m fortunate enough I’ve had an opportunity like that in the past with Bill and now with Turg.”

KU has a current opening on its coaching staff, making some wonder if Manning would have been interested in filling that opening.

“Coach and I talk all the time,” Manning said. “A lot for me is this is a new experience. ESPN was a new experience for me. I enjoyed it. I looked at this as a similar situation. It’s a different part of the country, a part of another great league. I worked in the Big 12 and enjoyed it. I worked in the ACC and enjoyed it. I worked in Conference USA and enjoyed it. This is an opportunity to have new experiences. That drove me moreso than anything, adding another layer to my insight in life and the game of basketball.

“That played a big part and also you don’t get opportunities like this where you get the chance to work for somebody who is a friend you have been in battles with time and again, walking in the door understanding I know who I’m working for and have a great idea of what makes the person tick. I feel comfortable, the same when I took the job at Kansas and working for Bill.”

Manning was asked if he’d like to be a head coach again.

“If the opportunity presents itself and it’s a situation I feel good and comfortable with, absolutely,’ Manning said. “In this profession you have to live in the moment, be where your two feet are at and enjoy it. With everything our country has gone through, I try to wake up every day with a grateful heart, be fortunate and thankful for whatever experiences I will have that day and ones I had yesterday and figure ways to have an impact in the present.”

Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 1988 NBA Draft, played 15 seasons in the NBA. He was a two-time All-Star.

Turgeon, 56, has been head coach at Maryland for 10 seasons. He’s compiled a 221-113 record.