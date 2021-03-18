Van Horn loses double-OT heartbreaker to Cardinal Ritter in Missouri hoops semifinals

The William Jewell Holiday Classic completed its annual run in Liberty Wednesday evening. File photo

Van Horn High went to double-overtime against Cardinal Ritter in a Thursday afternoon boys basketball semifinal in Springfield but came up short, 79-76.

It was a true Show-Me Showdown shootout at the Missouri state tournament.

With a large banner at one end of the Missouri State University arena honoring Jackie Stiles, the legendary former Lady Bears guard, the game was thrilling throughout.

The Falcons (19-10) held a 16-6 advantage after one quarter of play and led 33-22 at halftime. The lead was eight through three quarters and seven with about 3:25 to play in regulation before Cardinal Ritter made a decisive run.

The score was tied at 63 after regulation and knotted at 68 after the first overtime period.

Junior guard Braxton Stacker and senior point guard Ilyaas Harris scored 18 apiece for Cardinal Ritter (19-5), which will play Bolivar (16-12), a 61-51 winner over Lutheran South in Thursday’s first Class 5 semifinal, for the championship Friday at 2 p.m.

Van Horn had moved into the semis with a masterful 41-point showing from Washburn-bound senior Jaden Monday as the Falcons beat Mexico 91-83 in overtime.

Van Horn will play Lutheran South for third place Friday at noon.

Barstow was to play in the Class 4 boys semifinals Friday but withdrew and forfeited the game to Westminster Christian Academy on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Liberty High’s boys team plays in the Class 6 semifinals Friday.

On the girls side, Class 6 Staley plays a semifinal Friday, as does Class 5 William Chrisman.

Missouri state hoops tournaments

BOYS

Class 4 semifinals

Vashon vs. Blair Oaks, 10 a.m. Friday

Westminster Christian def. Barstow, forfeit

Championship game: 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 5 semifinals

Bolivar 61, Lutheran South 51

Cardinal Ritter 69, Van Horn 67, 2OT

Championship game: 2 p.m. Friday

Class 6 semifinals

Chaminade vs. Kickapoo, 2 p.m. Friday

Liberty vs. Fort Zumwalt North, 4 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 6 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS

Class 4 semifinals

Vashon vs. Mt. Vernon, 6 p.m. Friday

Boonville vs. Benton, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 5 semifinals

Union vs. West Plains, 5 p.m. Thursday

William Chrisman vs. Whitfield, 7 p.m. Thursday

Championship game: 4 p.m. Friday

Class 6 semifinals

Webster Groves vs. Kickapoo, 6 p.m. Friday

Staley vs. Incarnate Word, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 8 p.m. Saturday