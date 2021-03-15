On to state! Staley, Liberty make it to the hoops final fours. See who else advanced

Basketball stock image. Kansas City Star

Five Kansas City-area teams have reached the semifinal stage of the Missouri high school basketball state tournaments — the Show-Me Showdown — and all will be in action later this week in hopes of making it to their respective championship games.

Boys teams from Barstow, Van Horn and Liberty won to advance to the semifinals, and the girls teams from William Chrisman and Staley are also one step away from the title games.

The William Chrisman girls and Van Horn boys each play in Thursday semifinals at the JQH Arena and Hammons Student Center, two venues located in Springfield on the campus of Missouri State University.

Class 5 Van Horn moved to the semis with a masterful 41-point showing from Washburn-bound senior Jaden Monday as the Falcons beat Mexico 91-83 in overtime. Van Horn plays Cardinal Ritter in a Thursday afternoon semifinal.

In the Class 5 girls quarterfinals, William Chrisman beat Smithville 42-23 to advance to the state final four for the first time since 1993. William Chrisman plays Whitfield in the semis Thursday evening.

This is our first final four birth in 28 years. Congrats @WC_Gbball. Enjoy the ride! pic.twitter.com/5ZHhFNSIrP — Greg McGhee (@WC_Athletics) March 14, 2021

The Class 6 Staley girls, who beat Lee’s Summit West 58-43 to reach the final four, the Class 6 Liberty boys, who advanced with a 65-50 victory over Lee’s Summit, and the Barstow boys all play Friday semifinals at JQH Arena and the Hammons Center.

Class 4 Barstow beat Richmond 70-67 in the quarterfinals at Avila University last week to advance and will meet Westminster Christian in a noon Friday semifinal.

Staley plays Incarnate Word at 8 p.m. Friday.

Girls Basketball moves onto the Final Four! They play Incarnate World in Springfield this Friday. Good Luck and make Staley proud! @SHSFalcons @NKCSchools pic.twitter.com/OBsbjmGF2g — Staley Falcon Activities (@N2SportsStaley) March 15, 2021

Liberty drew Fort Zumwalt North in a noon Friday semifinal.

Information for State Boys Basketball. The team will depart Thursday at 4pm from Liberty. They will play Friday at 4pm against Fort Zumwalt North in the semi-final. Purchase tickets at https://t.co/6jPSYdFbfK those not attending can watch at https://t.co/PENqt02nmK — LHS Athletics (@LHSBlueJays) March 15, 2021

The Class 3 Summit Christian boys team and other Class 1-3 semifinalists played their Final Four games last week. KC’s Summit Christian Academy lost 42-35 to Monroe City in the semifinals but beat Lift for Life Academy Charter 56-44 Saturday to earn third place.

Jared Gerdes led Summit Christian with 24 points and 14 rebounds in the third-place game. Indiana Wesleyan pledge Griffin Kliewer added 16 points. Kliewer scored 16 and Lucas Poppen 12 in Summit’s OT loss last Friday.

Eagles win! SCA finishes the season with a victory and third place finish!



What a season we had...

22-5 record

3rd Place in State

District Champs

Conference Champs

3x Tournament Champs



What a blessing to work with such a great group of young people—all the glory to God! pic.twitter.com/gpav9iHZ7D — Summit Christian Basketball (@SCAEagleHoops) March 13, 2021

Semifinal tickets for this week’s games, priced at $9, went on sale to all buyers Saturday night at www.mshsaa.org/Activities/Tickets.aspx. Tickets for the championship and third-place games will go on sale 15 minutes after the conclusion of the last semifinal game for each class/gender.

Here is the full schedule for this week/weekend:

Missouri state hoops tournaments

BOYS

Class 4 semifinals

Vashon vs. Blair Oaks, 10 a.m. Friday

Barstow vs. Westminster Christian, noon Friday

Championship game: 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 5 semifinals

Lutheran South vs. Bolivar, 1 p.m. Thursday

Van Horn vs. Cardinal Ritter, 3 p.m. Thursday

Championship game: 2 p.m. Friday

Class 6 semifinals

Chaminade vs. Kickapoo, 2 p.m. Friday

Liberty vs. Fort Zumwalt North, 4 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 6 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS

Class 4 semifinals

Vashon vs. Mt. Vernon, 6 p.m. Friday

Boonville vs. Benton, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 5 semifinals

Union vs. West Plains, 5 p.m. Thursday

William Chrisman vs. Whitfield, 7 p.m. Thursday

Championship game: 4 p.m. Friday

Class 6 semifinals

Webster Groves vs. Kickapoo, 6 p.m. Friday

Staley vs. Incarnate Word, 8 p.m. Friday

Championship game: 8 p.m. Saturday