See how your school, kid, pal or rival did on final day of this year’s state swim meets

St. James Academy’s John Amrein The Wichita Eagle

One of the top prep swimmers in Kansas added to his legacy Saturday by breaking his own state record at the Class 5-1A boys swimming and diving meet at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.

St. James Academy senior J.T. Amrein, who will continue his swimming career at Oklahoma Christian this fall, took home gold in the 100-yard breaststroke in a state-record time of 55.27 seconds. He also claimed victory in the 200 individual medley in 1:50.44.

Aided by sophomore Andrew Hartegan’s runner-up finish in the one-meter diving finals, the Thunder finished seventh as a team with 155 points.

The KC-area’s highest-placing team was Blue Valley Southwest, which accumulated 169 points to finish fourth behind a trio of Wichita-area programs: team champion Andover Central, 234.5, runner-up Kapaun Mount Carmel, 211, and Maize South, 182.

Blue Valley Southwest was solid throughout the day, including a silver-medal showing in the 200 free relay by Jack Hanahan, Tanner Prock, Yaseen El-Demerdash and Tyler Specht. The quartet finished in 1:30.40. Maize South swam a new state-record time of 1:26.81 to win. that event.

BV Southwest also turned in a fourth-place finish (3:19.81) in the 400 free relay with a foursome comprised of El-Demerdash, Jared Barber, Hanahan and Specht.

Emporia’s Braxton Higgins won the diving event with 487.70 points, followed by Hartegan and third-place Jack Leavey of Bishop Miege, 339.50.

Lansing’s Greyson Walker had a multiple-medal meet, swimming to a time of 47.08 in the 100 free, good for runner-up behind winner Adam Sandid of Wichita Collegiate, who won the event in 46.73. Walker also finished third in the 50 free behind Sandid (21.30) and sophomore runner-up Anthony Molinardo of Mill Valley (21.74). Walker clocked a 21.75.

Ready for state championship diving ⁦@theSMSD⁩ Aquatic Center for class 5-1A pic.twitter.com/TsDKpOM0YP — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) February 20, 2021

Kearney’s Kreiling crushes it

Andi Kreiling won’t soon be forgotten around the Kearney High campus.

The senior who will soon graduate and leave for Arizona State on a volleyball scholarship added to her legacy in the pool Saturday with a gold medal in the 100-yard freestyle at the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex, site of this year’s Class 1 state swimming and diving championships.





ANDI KREILING IS A STATE CHAMPION IN THE 100 FREESTYLE!!



Fantastic swim by Andi to come back from placing 2nd in the 50, and crush the last 25 to win the race!!



A great way to end your swim career!!! pic.twitter.com/4bFFlF7gd5 — Kearney Swimming (@KearneySwimming) February 21, 2021

Kreiling turned it on in the latter half of the race, touching the wall in 52.29 to edge runner-up Makenzie Kurre of Savannah, a sophomore who finished in 52.35.

Kreiling also earned a silver in the 50 free (23.55), while Kurre finished third in the 200 free (1:53.72).

Senior Lilly Stafford of Belton bettered her own school record in the 100 backstroke with a bronze-medal time of 57.93.

And Noelle DeFabio of St. Pius X, also a senior, placed third in the 100 butterfly in 58.99.

In the team standings, no one could catch Cor Jesu Academy, which accumulated 236 points. Parkway West was second, 183, and St. Joseph’s Academy was third, at 163.

Lilly Stafford breaks her own school record and finishes 3rd at State! @BeltonSchools pic.twitter.com/Ou1nornuGv — Martijn Keltner (@SwimCoach76) February 21, 2021

KANSAS CLASS 5-1A BOYS SWIM/DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team scores

1. Andover Central, 234.5; 2. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 211; 3. Maize South, 182; 4. Blue Valley Southwest, 169; 5. Wichita Independent, 167; 6. Andover, 160; 7. St. James Academy, 155; 8. McPherson, 114; T9. Wichita Collegiate, 112; T9. Bishop Carroll, 112l 11. Mill Valley, 105; 12. Maize, 93; 13. Lansing, 77; 14. St. Thomas Aquinas, 72; 15. Topeka Seaman, 44; 16. Newton, 39; 17. Salina South, 38.5; 18. Bishop Seabury Academy, 37; 19. Shawnee Heights, 28; 20. Buhler, 26; 21. Great Bend, 24; 22. Emporia, 20; 23. Piper, 16.5; 24. Bishop Miege, 16; 25. Fort Scott, 15; 26. Valley Center, 14; 27. Winfield, 9.5; T28. Salina Central, 9; T28. Turner, 9; 30. Bonner Springs, 8; T31. Topeka Hayden, 2; T31. El Dorado, 2; 33. Smoky Valley, 1.

Championship finals and KC-area consolation finals finishers

200 medley relay: 1. Andover Central, 1:38.13; 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:38.47; 3. Wichita Independent, 1:39.47; 4. Maize South, 1:41.03; 5. St. James Academy, 1:41.36; 6. Andover, 1:44.12; 7. Mill Valley, 1:44.27; 8. Maize, 1:44.44; 13. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:45.66; 16. Blue Valley Southwest, 1:47.88.

200 freestyle: 1. Jekov, Wichita Independent, 1:43.55; 2. Regan Richardson, Maize South, 1:46.29; 3. L. Krueger, Andover Central, 1:46.30; 4. Schmidt, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:46.58; 5. Lee, Andover Central, 1:48.35; 6. El-Demerdash, BV Southwest, 1:48.82; 7. Achilles, McPherson, 1:48.93; 8. Specht, BV Southwest, 1:49.66; 14. Kaestner, BV Southwest, 1:55.26; 16. McClure, Mill Valley, 1:56.41.

200 individual medley: 1. Amrein, St. James Academy, 1:50.44; 2. Janssen, Wichita Independent, 1:58.19; 3. N. Krueger, Andover Central, 2:01.23; 4. Mallot, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:01.32; 5. Gadalla, Wichita Collegiate, 2:01.95; 6. Taylor, Maize, 2:02.59; 7. Perkins, Shawnee Heights, 2:03.17; 8. J. Burrus, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 2:03.80; 11. Leckamp, St. James Academy, 2:07.57; 13. Barber, BV Southwest, 2:09.09; 14. Collins, Mill Valley, 2:12.09; 15. Krewson, BV Southwest, 2:12.52.

50 freestyle: 1. Sandid, Wichita Collegiate, 21.30; 2. Molinaro, Mill Valley, 21.74; 3. Walker, Lansing, 21.75; 4. Reid Richardson, Maize South, 21.89; 5. Bowles, Maize South, 21.98; 6. Harris, Bishop Carroll, 22.10; 7. Hanahan, BV Southwest, 22.42; 8. Kemmerer, Fort Scott, 22.49; 10. Prock, BV Southwest, 22.81; 11. Hill, Bonner Springs, 22.89; 15. Denson, Turner, 23.25; 16. Huisman, Piper, 23.27.

One-meter diving finals: 1. Higgins, Emporia, 487.70 points; 2. Hartegan, St. James Academy, 345.00; 3. Leavey, Bishop Miege, 339.50; 4. C. Burrus, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 328.55; 5. Trower, Bishop Carroll, 326.10; 6. Cl. Webster, Buhler, 316.60; 7. Biggs, Topeka Seaman, 316.30; 8. Co. Webster, Buhler, 313.60; 9. Cobb, Salina Central, 311.20; 10. Normandin, St. James Academy, 310.35; 11. Fisher, Bishop Carroll, 303.55; 12. Brewster, Bishop Carroll, 293.00; 13. Smith, Salina South, 253.95; 14. Lathem, Bishop Carroll, 217.70.

100 butterfly: 1. Blake, Bishop Seabury, 52.28; 2. Damico, Andover Central, 52.20; 3. Perkins, Shawnee Heights, 53.86; 4. Higgins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 54.00; 5. Lee, Andover Central, 54.03; 6. Sprowls, Maize, 54.58; 7. Jekov, Wichita Independent, 54.66; 8. O’Rourke, Topeka Seaman, 54.88; 9. Orel, St. James Academy, 55.62; 10. Denson, Turner, 55.63; 12. Barber, BV Southwest, 56.65; T14. Huisman, Piper, 56.91.

100 freestyle: 1. Sandid, Wichita Collegiate, 46.73; 2. Walker, Lansing, 47.08; 3. Harris, Bishop Carroll, 48.04; 4. Reid Richardson, Maize South, 48.05; 5. Regan Richardson, Maize South, 48.28; 6. Molinaro, Mill Valley, 48.54; 7. Schmidt, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 49.08; 8. Hanahan, BV Southwest, 49.41; 14. Prock, BV Southwest, 51.16; 15. Jones, St. James Academy, 51.51.

500 freestyle: 1. Jekov, Wichita Independent, 4:46.85; 2. Taylor, Maize, 4:47.18; 3. Alberti, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4:49.58; 4. L. Krueger, Andover Central, 4:50.23; 5. El-Demerdash, BV Southwest, 4:53.98; 6. J. Gott, Andover, 5:00.22; 7. Specht, BV Southwest, 5:01.04; 8. H. Gott, Andover, 5:04.75; 11. Kaestner, BV Southwest, 5:09.05.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Maize South, 1:26.81; 2. Blue Valley Southwest, 1:30.40; 3. McPherson, 1:30.56; 4. Mill Valley, 1:31.81; 5. Wichita Collegiate, 1:32.22; 6. Lansing, 1:33.04; 7. St. James Academy, 1:33.33; 8. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:33.43; 11. Piper, 1:35.01.

100 backstroke: 1. Alberti, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 53.55; 2. Jekov, Wichita Independent, 53.69; 3. Damico, Andover Central, 54.12; 4. Iselin, Salina South, 54.43; 5. Sprowls, Maize, 55.46; 6. J. Burrus, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 56.74; 7. Ellis, Andover, 56.80; 8. Barron, Newton, 56.93; 10. Leckamp, St. James Academy, 58.12; 13. Bryer, St. Thomas Aquinas, 59.44.

100 breaststroke: 1. Amrein, St. James Academy, 55.27; 2. Blake, Bishop Seabury, 57.47; 3. N. Krueger, Andover Central, 59.73; 4. Janssen, Wichita Independent, 1:00.31; 5. Higgins, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:01.14; 6. Mallot, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:01.42; 7. Gadalla, Wichita Collegiate, 1:02.11; 8. Diefenbach, Andover, 1:03.06; 10. Fiarkoski, St. James Academy, 1:04.38; 12. Budimlija, Mill Valley, 1:05.17; 15. Hill, Bonner Springs, 1:06.81; 16. Hein, Piper, 1:07.20.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Andover Central, 3:17.47; 2. Wichita Independent, 3:18.45; 3. McPherson, 3:19.49; 4. Blue Valley Southwest, 3:19.81; 5. Maize South, 3:19.89; 6. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3:20.56; 7. Andover, 3:23.71; 8. Bishop Carroll, 3:27.45; 9. Lansing, 3:29.18; 11. Mill Valley, 3:33.18; 12. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:34.72; 13. St. James Academy, 3:35.91.

MISSOURI CLASS 1 GIRLS SWIM/DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team scores

1. Cor Jesu Academy, 236; 2. Parkway West, 183; 3. St. Joseph’s Academy, 163; 4. Central (Cape Girardeau), 145; 5. Clayton, 128; T6. Webster Groves, 122; T6. Carl Junction, 122; 8. Ladue Horton Watkins, 119; 9. Platte County, 108; 10. John Burroughs, 94.5; 11. Westminster Christian, 73; 12. Hannibal, 71; 13. Father Toltan Regional Catholic, 65; 14. Villa Duchesne, 63; 15. Parkway Central, 52; 16. Liberty (Wentzville), 51; T17. St. Teresa’s Academy, 48; T17. New Covenant Academy, 48; 19. Kearney, 42; 20. Notre Dame de Sion, 40; 21. Sacred Heart, 34; 22. Savannah, 33; 23. Logan-Rogersville, 32; T24. St. Pius X, 29; T24. Rockwood Summit, 29; 26. Belton, 28; 27. Springfield Glendale, 25; 28. Pembroke Hill, 23; 29. St. Dominic, 19; 30. St. Francis Borgia, 17; 31. Grain Valley, 15; 32. Fort Zumwalt East, 12; 33. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 11.5; 34. Parkway North, 9; 35. Visitation Academy, 8; 36. Winnetonka, 7; 37. Lamar, 6; 38. West Plains, 5; 39. Webb City, 5; 40. Greenwood, 3; 41. Lutheran South, 2.

Championship finals and KC-area consolation finals finishers

200 medley relay: 1. Clayton, 1:48.92; 2. Carl Junction, 1:50.18; 3. Central (Cape Girardeau), 1:52.46; 4. Platte County, 1:52.87; 5. Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:53.18; 6. Cor Jesu Academy, 1:53.43; 7. John Burroughs, 1:53.50; 8. St. Joseph’s Academy, 1:53.94; 12. St. Teresa’s Academy, 1:55.67; 15. Notre Dame de Sion, 1:57.08; 16. Pembroke Hill, 1:57.39.

200 freestyle: 1. Moehn, Cor Jesu, 1:50.39; 2. Li. Hervey, Father Toltan, 1:53.39; 3. Kurre, Savannah, 1:53.72; 4. La. Hervey, Father Toltan, 1:54.07; 5. Murawski, Parkway West, 1:54.18; 6. DeFabio, St. Pius X, 1:56.08; T7. Lamping, John Burroughs, 1:56.15; T7. Renner, St. Joseph’s, 1:56.15.

200 individual medley: 1. Palatt, Cor Jesu, 2:07.36; 2. Schear, Sacred Heart, 2:08.90; 3. Bennett, Hannibal, 2:09.19; 4. Banark, Platte County, 2:09.23; 5. Wampler, Rockwood Summit, 2:09.69; 6. Donohue, St. Joseph’s, 2:12.48; 7. Stafford, Belton, 2:12.94; 8. Rutkowski, Parkway West, 2:14.26.

50 freestyle: 1. Moore, New Convenant, 23.50; 2. Kreiling, Kearney, 23.55; 3. Schoedel, Villa Duchesne, 24.05; 4. Atwood, Logan-Rogersville, 24.06; 5. Miller, Carl Junction, 24.41; 6. Gregov, Webster Groves, 24.52; 7. Zhang, Parkway Central, 24.81; 8. Mather, Cor Jesu, 25.06.

One-meter diving finals: 1. O’Meara, Westminster Christian, 621.45 points; 2. Marriott, Central (C.G.), 489.25; 3. Fox, Villa Duchesne, 372.10; 4. Camfield, St. Joseph’s, 368.10; 5. Bersche, Parkway Central, 366.85; 6. Smith, Glendale, 362.15; 7. Fischer, Ladue Horton Watkins, 361.70; 8. Thomas, Ladue Horton Watkins, 357.90; 9. Meyer, Grain Valley, 352.00; 10. Schloss, Westminster Christian, 347.80; 11. Rogers, Grain Valley, 336.90; 12. Orso, Parkway Central, 333.80; 13. Bortnick, Pembroke Hill, 331.65; 14. Schneithorst, Villa Duchesne, 330.60; 15. Knopke, Notre Dame de Sion, 329.20; 16. Glisson, Parkway West, 323.95.

100 butterfly: 1. Rutkowski, Parkway West, 58.09; 2. Atwood, Logan-Rogersville, 58.71; 3. DeFabio, St. Pius X, 58.99; 4. Thomason, Clayton, 59.30; 5. Morie, Cor Jesu, 59.43; 6. Warticovschi, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:00.15; 7. McDougald, Notre Dame de Sion, 1:00.24; 8. Nero, St. Dominic, 1:00.32; 12. Tarr, Kearney, 1:00.93.

100 freestyle: 1. Kreiling, Kearney, 52.29; 2. Kurre, Savannah, 52.35; 3. Schoedel, Villa Duchesne, 52.56; 4. Murawski, Parkway West, 52.68; 5. Renner, St. Joseph’s, 53.34; 6. Mottl, Clayton, 53.55; 7. VanValkenburgh, Parkway West, 54.19; 8. Gregov, Webster Groves, 54.51; 13. Cay, Winnetonka, 55.38.

500 freestyle: 1. Moehn, Cor Jesu, 4:57.55; 2. Li. Hervey, Father Toltan, 5:03.01; 3. La. Hervey, Father Toltan, 5:05.11; 4. Bennett, Hannibal, 5:06.49; 5. Lee, Westminster Christian, 5:07.72; 6. Lamping, John Burroughs, 5:13.27; 7. Kolb, Ft. Zumwalt East, 5:15.24; 8. Johnson, Hannibal, 5:17.56.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Cor Jesu Academy, 1:38.23; 2. Parkway West, 1:39.28; 3. Carl Junction, 1:39.86; 4. Webster Groves, 1:39.88; 5. St. Joseph’s Academy, 1:41.21; 6. St. Teresa’s Academy, 1:42.35; 7. Central (Cape Girardeau), 1:43.53; 8. Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:43.61; 9. Notre Dame de Sion, 1:43.78; 10. Pembroke Hill, 1:44.27.

100 backstroke: 1. Moore, New Covenant, 56.33; 2. Palatt, Cor Jesu, 57.30; 3. Stafford, Belton, 57.93; 4. Maloney, Cor Jesu, 58.12; 5. Donohue, St. Joseph’s, 58.25; 6. Ringwald, Central (C.G.), 1:00.28; 7. Hsieh, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:00.47; 8. Duncan, Central (C.G.), 1:00.77; 14. Palmet, Pembroke Hill, 1:02.17.

100 breaststroke: 1. Mottl, Clayton, 1:04.55; 2. Schear, Sacred Heart 1:05.44; 3. Banark, Platte County, 1:07.16; 4. Wampler, Rockwood Summit, 1:07.75; 5. Lacey, Carl Junction, 1:07.94; 6. Dennis, Central (C.G.), 1:07.95; 7. Bezzant, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:07.99; 8. Hays, Platte County, 1:09.48; 10. DeLay, Platte County, 1:10.41; 12. Klippenstein, Platte County, 1:11.46.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Cor Jesu Academy, 3:34.55; 2. Parkway West, 3:38.82; 3. St. Joseph’s Academy, 3:41.52; 4. Webster Groves, 3:45.01; 5. Liberty (Wentzville), 3:45.94; 6. John Burroughs, 3:45.95; 7. Platte County, 3:46.16; 8. Clayton, 3:46.45; 11. St. Teresa’s Academy, 3:48.96; 15. Notre Dame de Sion, 3:51.30.