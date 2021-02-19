Blue Valley West boys swim their way to third straight Kansas Class 6A state championship

Shawnee Mission East sophomore Henry Cecil dives in the one-meter diving competition Friday, February 19, 2021, at the 6A Kansas Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships in Lenexa. cochsner@kcstar.com

Blue Valley West capped off an undefeated season by winning the Kansas Class 6A swimming and diving boys state championship at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center. on Friday night.

The Jaguars won the meet in a comfortable manner, scoring 331 points. Their next closest competitor was Olathe East, which finished with 252 points. Shawnee Mission East took third-place honors with 232 points.

“I’m just excited for these guys,” BV West head coach Tobin Sample said..” They’ve worked hard all season, they did a great job, they had the focus for it,” “They sacrificed, they isolated themselves, they didn’t do a lot of things that high school kids get to do normally.”

The championship also signals a three-peat for BV West, which also won 6A state titles in 2019 and 2020.

“It’s a challenge, definitely difficult,” Sample said. “These guys had the focus to win a three-peat. They wanted to win EKL and they wanted to have an undefeated season, and they checked off all of those goals.”

Your Kansas 6A Swim & Dive state champions are Blue Valley West! The Jaguars have done the three-peat, scoring 331 points. Olathe East finishes 2nd (252) and Shawnee Mission East 3rd (232). pic.twitter.com/w9iQ80VZtF — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) February 20, 2021

BV West was led by Kevin Glenn, who finished first in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley. His efforts earned him co-athlete of the meet.

The senior put in two of the most impressive performances of the evening in the 200-yard IM, finishing the race with a time of 1 minute, 52.48 seconds, over 5 seconds quicker than second place.

Glenn’s time of 49.54 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke also broke his own state record of 49.68 seconds set in 2020.

“I felt good,” Glenn said. “I felt long. I felt smooth. I never tried to really rush any of my strokes, I just kind of knew what I was doing the whole time. I felt in control of what I was doing the whole time. I thought it was a really good swim.”

I’ve deviated from basketball tonight to bring y’all the Kansas 6A State Swim & Dive Championships. Finals are set to start at 4:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/VdfW2P8XTF — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) February 19, 2021

The Jaguars had top-three finishes in the 200-yard medley relay (1st), 200-yard IM (1st), 50-yard freestyle (3rd), 100-yard freestyle (2nd), 500-yard freestyle (3rd), 200-yard freestyle relay (3rd), 100-yard backstroke (1st), 100-yard breaststroke (1st) and 400-yard freestyle relay (1st).

BV West’s 200-yard medley relay time of 1:34.02 was also a new state record, beating Blue Valley North’s time of 1:34.11 in 2015.

The only swimmer who could match Glenn’s dominance and put a dent in BV West’s point total was Wichita East’s Drayden Bell, who was named co-athlete of the meet.

Bell won two events of his own, retaining the state titles in the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle. The junior has won the 50-yard free all three years he has competed at Wichita East and captured his second title in the 100-yard free.

“I’m just really happy and really excited to maintain both of my titles in both of those events,” Bell said. “They weren’t the times I was wanting this year, but 100 free I still cut about a tenth or two, so can’t be too disappointed in that.”

Despite retaining both titles, Bell was hard pressed in both races. He defeated Olathe East’s Micah Leslie by half a second in the 50-yard free and BV West’s Hunter Rey 0.68 seconds in the 100-yard free.

“I’m just trying to pay attention to me, make sure that my stuff is going the way that I wanted it to,” Bell said. “And then at the same time, I’ve got to make sure that I’m holding a strong enough pace to keep that lead because if I’m not someone might keep up behind me and I’m not paying attention, and then all of a sudden that lead is no longer.”

One of the few events that wasn’t dominated by either BV West or Bell was the 1-meter dive.

Olathe East’s Charlie Matthews won the event with a final point total of 446.55, beating out BV North’s Spencer Eyen (441.50) and teammate Carson Kinsch (438.40).

But it was Lawrence Free State’s Elliot Ahlvers who pushed Matthews throughout the day, but a failed dive from Ahlvers on his final dive saw him earn 0 points and drop down to fifth place.

Two jumps later, Matthews completed an inward double somersault for 41 points to seal the championship.

Diving FINAL: Olathe East sophomore Charlie Matthews walks away with the championship with a final score of 446.55.



2nd: Spencer Eyen, BV North - 441.50

3rd: Carson Kinsch, Olathe East - 438.40



Here’s the inward double somersault that won Matthews the 6A state championship: pic.twitter.com/qn0X5gb7OK — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) February 20, 2021

“(Ahlvers) got zeros, I was really disappointed for him, but it really helped me out,” Matthews said. “I was just thinking my jump had to be pretty good.”

Results

200-Yard Medley Relay

1st - Blue Valley West - 1:34.02

2nd - Olathe East - 1:35.02

3rd - Blue Valley Northwest - 1:37.75

200-Yard Free

1st - Caleb Musser, Blue Valley Northwest - 1:41.23

2nd - Sam Peterson, Blue Valley North - 1:42.37

3rd Keaton Kristoff, Olathe East - 1:42.60

200-Yard IM

1st - Kevin Glenn, Blue Valley West - 1:52.48

2nd - Fletcher Smith, Olathe South - 1:57.52

3rd - Evan Deedy, Shawnee Mission East - 1:57.54

50-Yard Free

1st - Drayden Bell, Wichita East - 20.42

2nd - Micah Leslie, Olathe East - 20.92

3rd - Ethan Evans, Blue Valley West - 21.39

1-Meter Diving

1st - Charlie Matthews, Olathe East - 446.55

2nd - Spencer Eyen, Blue Valley North - 441.50

3rd - Carson Kinsch, Olathe East - 438.40

100-Yard Fly

1st - Micah Leslie, Olathe East - 50.31

2nd - Caleb Musser, Blue Valley Northwest - 50.90

3rd - Riley Sirimongkhon-Dyck, Lawrence Freestate - 52.03

Blue Valley Northwest senior Caleb Musser competes in the 100-yard butterfly Friday, February 19, 2021, at the 6A Kansas Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships in Lenexa. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

100-Yard Free

1st - Drayden Bell, Wichita East - 45.16

2nd - Hunter Rey, Blue Valley West - 45.84

3rd - Alex Savinkov, Shawnee Mission Northwest - 47.74

Olathe Northwest junior Andrew Evans competes in the 500-yard freestyle Friday, February 19, 2021, at the 6A Kansas Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships in Lenexa. Chris Ochsner cochsner@kcstar.com

500-Yard Free

1st - Keaton Kristoff, Olathe East - 4:39.47

2nd - Sam Peterson, Blue Valley North - 4:46.25

3rd - Aidan White, Blue Valley West - 3:47.16

200-Yard Free Relay

1st - Olathe East - 1:27.07

2nd - Shawnee Mission East - 1:27.95

3rd - Blue Valley West - 1:29.45

100-Yard Backstroke

1st - Kevin Glenn, Blue Valley West - 49.54

2nd - Sam Pankratz, Blue Valley West - 51.96

3rd - Grayson Moyer, Blue Valley West - 53.02

100-Yard Breaststroke

1st - Ethan Evans, Blue Valley West - 57.80

2nd - Owen Krussow, Shawnee Mission South - 58.39

3rd - Evan Deedy, Shawnee Mission East - 58.40

400-Yard Free Relay

1st - Blue Valley West - 3:09.75

2nd - Shawnee Mission East - 3:15.66

3rd - Blue Valley Northwest - 3:17.56

Team Results

1st - Blue Valley West - 331

2nd - Olathe East - 252

3rd - Shawnee Mission East - 232

4th - Blue Valley Northwest - 144

5th - Shawnee Mission South - 131

6th - Olathe South - 117

7th - Wichita East - 115

8th - Shawnee Mission North - 112

8th - Blue Valley North - 112

10th - Shawnee Mission Northwest - 99