Shawnee Mission Northwest girls basketball stays unbeaten with overtime win at SM West

Holding possession at the perimeter, Kylie Dunn seemed to find an extra burst of energy. The senior had started the game on the bench and taken somewhat of a backseat for much of the game. But with the game in overtime, she decided it was time to take the steering wheel.

Finding a gap, Dunn drove through a crowd to the basket, hooking a shot toward the hoop.

Bounce … Bounce … swish.

The ball dropped through the basket and was quickly accompanied by a whistle for the and-one. Dunn made the free throw and didn’t look back as her Shawnee Mission Northwest Cougars defeated the Shawnee Mission West Vikings 40-37 on Friday evening at Shawnee Mission West.

With the win, the Cougars remained unbeaten on the season at 13-0.

Got a big girls game for you tonight: Shawnee Mission West (13-1) hosts Shawnee Mission Northwest (12-0) - it’s 3rd vs 2nd in the Sunflower! pic.twitter.com/r23HuxLDRW — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinKC) February 13, 2021

“She’s a senior that we expect to do those types of things. She’s been here before,” SM Northwest head coach Tyler Stewart said of Dunn.

Dunn scored a team-high 10 points with four of those coming in overtime. The Cougars as a whole scored seven points in overtime and held the Vikings to four.

“(Dunn) did a great job of attacking what we wanted to attack and stepped up and led the way we wanted to lead, it was awesome,” Stewart said.

The overtime period was indicative of an overall cagey affair between the two teams. Neither the Cougars nor host Vikings (13-2) were able to gain much breathing room.

The score sat at 8-6 at the end of the first quarter and was 17-14 in favor of SM Northwest at halftime.

In a sequence that encapsulated the tightness of the game, the Cougars held the ball for the whole final minute of the first half and played for the final shot.

The squeak of shoes and occasional fan whispering could be heard as SM Northwest held the ball at half-court, the clock slowly counting down. With 10 seconds left, the Cougars finally pounced into action, swinging the ball around the perimeter into the hands of junior Saige Grampsas.

Grampsas quickly pushed the ball back inside to a cutting Ella Mackiewicz, who dropped in a layup, good for the three-point halftime lead.

“I think both teams were a little tight and there’s a lid on the basket,” Stewart said. “But both teams played great defense and really limited the shots we were trying to get — both sides.”

That cagey final minute of the first half was then reversed in favor of the Vikings in the final stages of the second half.

With score locked at 33-33 and coming out of a timeout with 10.6 seconds remaining, an inbounds play for SM West found the hands of forward Aiden Moxness. The senior, who had already scored five points, was fouled going up to the basket and headed to the charity stripe with 8.9 seconds remaining.

But with the chance of knocking off the undefeated Cougars, Moxness missed both free throws. The following half-court shot from SM Northwest’s Grampsas bounced off the top of the backboard, and the game headed for OT.

And that was when Dunn took over. She scored the Cougars’ first four points of the overtime period and made the final foul of the game to stop the Vikings from scoring on a quick breakaway.

“Our girls were just mentally tough, they didn’t let the run in the fourth quarter that Shawnee Mission West put on us bring us down,” Stewart said. “We just kept fighting and fighting and fighting and somehow we found a way to win a knockdown drag-out.”