Champions crowed at annual William Jewell Holiday Classic basketball tournament

A most unique edition of the annual four-day William Jewell Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament concluded Wednesday night with champions crowned in three divisions.

In games played at a William Jewell College gymnasium that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic would’ve been packed to the rafters with fans, Blue Springs won the Patterson Division title, while Raymore-Peculiar topped the Holley Division and Staley won the Nelson Division.

Kyan Evans and Jamaal Davis scored 14 apiece and Kayden Fish added 10 to lead Staley to a 65-40 win over Center. Kortez Stevenson was the only Center player in double figures, scoring 11 points.

In the Holley Division, Ray-Pec edged Liberty 47-46 with I’Ryan Allen making five late free throws to all but seal it, while Blue Springs beat Raytown 51-39 to take home the hardware in the Patterson Division.

The all-tournament team will be announced Thursday.