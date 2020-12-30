What we learned as Mizzou hoops got knocked down by Tennessee in the Tigers’ SEC opener

The Missouri men’s basketball started slow and never recovered in a blowout 73-53 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena.

The loss by the Tigers (6-1, 0-1 SEC) in their conference opener was their first defeat of the season. The Vols (7-0, 1-0), meanwhile, remained perfect with a stellar effort on the road.

It was a nightmare start for the Tigers. The Vols sprinted out of the gate, the suffocating Tennessee defense and full-court press causing issues for the Tigers.

Mizzou battled back, show some grit to trim down a 19-point Tennessee lead. But the Vols went on another run after halftime. The Tigers again put some baskets together, but their energy waned and Tennessee ran away with the win.

The Tigers were led by guard Xavier Pinson’s 11 points and shot just 36.4% (16 for 44) as a team.

Tennessee had four players in double figures, with guard Santiago Vescovi scoring a game-high 15 points.

Mizzou is scheduled to play at Arkansas (9-0, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Still not there

Mizzou’s offense looked rejuvenated early this season playing at an accelerated pace. The Tigers attempted to speed it up in spurts Wednesday, but the Vols weren’t willing to give up many points.

Tennessee’s top-rated defense was every bit suffocating as advertised. The Tigers had 21 turnovers and just five assists. Mizzou finished with 16 made field goals and was just 3 of 16 from three-point territory.

The Vols were the SEC’s preseason favorites and flexed like it Wednesday.

MU must regroup

It doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers at Arkansas. The Hogs handled Auburn in a 97-85 road victory Wednesday to remain perfect this season (9-0, 1-0).

Arkansas hasn’t battled top-tier competition, by any means, but it has consistently pounded opponents. The Hogs have won all of their games by at least 10 points.

They’re another contender in the SEC.