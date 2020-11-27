White goes for 5 TDs as St. James thunders to title, beating Ark City in Hutchinson

St. James and Arkansas City duked it out Friday afternoon in Hutchinson for the Kansas Class 4A state championship in football. The Thunder prevailed over Ark City. KSHSAA photo

The St. James Thunder didn’t just win their first Kansas Class 4A state championship in high school football Friday, they put on a clinic in scoring touchdowns.

The Thunder capped an eight-win season with a fury of points, out-punching Arkansas City 56-34 for the title at Hutchinson Community College.

St. James (8-4), led by head coach Tom Radke, captured the program’s first football title in school history, becoming the first school besides Bishop Miege and a hanful of Division II schools to win the 4A title since Buhler did it in 2013.

Class 4A has been unified since the state activities association merged Divisions I and II in 2018.

Senior La’James White, who moved from Piper High to St. James late in the summer, scored five touchdowns for the Thunder, including one on an 83-yard scamper late in the third quarter for his fourth TD of the afternoon. He also intercepted a pass.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FINAL

SJA: 56 ARK: 34 pic.twitter.com/GwEGqxzTik — St. James Athletics & Activities (@SJA_Gameday) November 27, 2020

It’s been quite a two-week run for White. He scored three touchdowns and blocked a crucial point-after touchdown the week prior as St. James beat Bishop Miege 36-35 in overtime to advance to Friday’s state final, keeping the Stags from playing in their sixth straight state-title game.

White finished the postseason with 14 touchdowns after barreling through the regular season with 1,249 yards rushing and 585 receiving with 28 total touchdowns. He also starred on defense.

Hayes Manning’s touchdown reception with 5:16 remaining in the game made it 56-21 St. James before Ark City (6-7) score two late TDs to make the final score a little more respectable.

It was 35-21 at halftime.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

The rest of the Kansas state championship football games are scheduled for Saturday at various locations.