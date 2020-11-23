Who’s the best in football? Time for Kansas championships + Missouri Class 6 title game

Blue Valley North’s Ian Loftus leaps into the air to recover an Olathe North onside kick during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Kansas Class 6A semifinals game at the Olathe District Athletic Center (Nov. 20, 2020). rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City- and Wichita-area high school football teams that have made it this far are one step closer to (and, in many cases, just one step away from) state championships.

Here are this week’s matchups across all classifications:

Kansas

CLASS 6A

Saturday: State championship game

Derby (8-2) vs. Blue Valley North (7-2), 1 p.m., at College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe

CLASS 5A

Saturday: State championship game

Wichita Northwest (10-0) vs. Mill Valley (9-2), 1 p.m., at Pitt State

CLASS 4A

Saturday: State championship game

Arkansas City (6-6) vs. St. James Academy (7-4), 1 p.m. at Hutchinson C.C.

CLASS 3A

Saturday: State championship game

Andale (11-0) vs. Perry-Lecompton (11-1), 1 p.m. at Hutchinson C.C.

CLASS 2A

Saturday: State championship game

Hoisington (12-0) vs. Rossville (12-0), 1 p.m. at Salina District Stadium

CLASS 1A

Saturday: State championship game

Oakley (10-2) vs. Olpe (11-0), 1 p.m. at Fort Hays State

8-PLAYER DIVISION I

Saturday: State championship game

Wichita County (12-0) vs. Little River (10-2), 3:30 p.m. at Newton

8-PLAYER DIVISION II

Saturday: State championship game

Hanover (10-0) vs. St. Francis (11-0), 11 a.m. at Newton

Missouri

CLASS 6

Saturday: Show Me Bowl state championship game

Ray-Pec vs. DeSmet, 1 p.m. at Jefferson City H.S.

CLASS 5

State semifinals: Friday/Saturday

Jackson at Ft. Zumwalt North, 7 p.m. Friday

Platte County at Webb City, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Show Me Bowl state championship game: Saturday, Dec. 5

1 p.m. at Helias H.S. in Jefferson City

CLASS 4

State semifinals: Friday/Saturday

Helias at Smithville, 7 p.m. Friday

Union at MICDS, noon Saturday

Show Me Bowl state championship game: Friday, Dec. 4

7 p.m at Helias H.S. in Jefferson City

CLASS 3

State semifinals: Saturday

Cassville at Maryville, 1 p.m.

Blair Oaks at Cardinal Ritter, 1 p.m.

Show Me Bowl state championship game: Saturday, Dec. 5

1 p.m. at Jefferson City H.S.

CLASS 2

State semifinals: Saturday

Palmyra at St. Pius X, 2 p.m.

Jefferson vs. Lamar, 3 p.m.

Show Me Bowl state championship game: Friday, Dec. 4

1 p.m. at Blair Oaks H.S. in Jefferson City

CLASS 1

State semifinals: Saturday

Adrian at Mid-Buchanan, 1 p.m.

Windsor at Thayer, 2 p.m.

Show Me Bowl state championship game: Saturday, Dec. 5

1 p.m. at Jefferson City Blair Oaks H.S.

8-MAN

Saturday: Show Me Bowl state championship game

Southwest (Livingston County) vs. North Andrew, 1 p.m. at Chillicothe H.S.