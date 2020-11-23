High School Sports
Who’s the best in football? Time for Kansas championships + Missouri Class 6 title game
Kansas City- and Wichita-area high school football teams that have made it this far are one step closer to (and, in many cases, just one step away from) state championships.
Here are this week’s matchups across all classifications:
Kansas
CLASS 6A
Saturday: State championship game
Derby (8-2) vs. Blue Valley North (7-2), 1 p.m., at College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe
CLASS 5A
Saturday: State championship game
Wichita Northwest (10-0) vs. Mill Valley (9-2), 1 p.m., at Pitt State
CLASS 4A
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Saturday: State championship game
Arkansas City (6-6) vs. St. James Academy (7-4), 1 p.m. at Hutchinson C.C.
CLASS 3A
Saturday: State championship game
Andale (11-0) vs. Perry-Lecompton (11-1), 1 p.m. at Hutchinson C.C.
CLASS 2A
Saturday: State championship game
Hoisington (12-0) vs. Rossville (12-0), 1 p.m. at Salina District Stadium
CLASS 1A
Saturday: State championship game
Oakley (10-2) vs. Olpe (11-0), 1 p.m. at Fort Hays State
8-PLAYER DIVISION I
Saturday: State championship game
Wichita County (12-0) vs. Little River (10-2), 3:30 p.m. at Newton
8-PLAYER DIVISION II
Saturday: State championship game
Hanover (10-0) vs. St. Francis (11-0), 11 a.m. at Newton
Missouri
CLASS 6
Saturday: Show Me Bowl state championship game
Ray-Pec vs. DeSmet, 1 p.m. at Jefferson City H.S.
CLASS 5
State semifinals: Friday/Saturday
Jackson at Ft. Zumwalt North, 7 p.m. Friday
Platte County at Webb City, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Show Me Bowl state championship game: Saturday, Dec. 5
1 p.m. at Helias H.S. in Jefferson City
CLASS 4
State semifinals: Friday/Saturday
Helias at Smithville, 7 p.m. Friday
Union at MICDS, noon Saturday
Show Me Bowl state championship game: Friday, Dec. 4
7 p.m at Helias H.S. in Jefferson City
CLASS 3
State semifinals: Saturday
Cassville at Maryville, 1 p.m.
Blair Oaks at Cardinal Ritter, 1 p.m.
Show Me Bowl state championship game: Saturday, Dec. 5
1 p.m. at Jefferson City H.S.
CLASS 2
State semifinals: Saturday
Palmyra at St. Pius X, 2 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Lamar, 3 p.m.
Show Me Bowl state championship game: Friday, Dec. 4
1 p.m. at Blair Oaks H.S. in Jefferson City
CLASS 1
State semifinals: Saturday
Adrian at Mid-Buchanan, 1 p.m.
Windsor at Thayer, 2 p.m.
Show Me Bowl state championship game: Saturday, Dec. 5
1 p.m. at Jefferson City Blair Oaks H.S.
8-MAN
Saturday: Show Me Bowl state championship game
Southwest (Livingston County) vs. North Andrew, 1 p.m. at Chillicothe H.S.
Comments