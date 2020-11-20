Blue Valley North football is headed back to state title game with win over Olathe North

Blue Valley North teammates David Sjoberg (77) and Jaxson Townsend celebrate their win over Olathe North during the fourth quarter of Friday night’s Kansas State semi-final game at the Olathe District Athletic Center. rsugg@kcstar.com

Less than a yard was the difference Friday night at a crucial moment in the game between Blue Valley North and the Olathe North Eagles.

The home crowd at Olathe District Activity Center was already cheering as the Eagles’ Aquantez Love was barreling toward the end zone in the third quarter. It was an easy running play, one seemed as if it would give Olathe North a big 21-10 lead.

But Mustangs junior Dasan McCullough had different plans. The defensive back met Love at the goal line with force, popping the ball loose. The Mustangs recovered the ball in their own end zone, and less than two minutes later Blue Valley North took a 17-14 lead.

The play made all the difference as Blue Valley North went on to defeat Olathe North 30-20 to advance to the Kansas Class 6A state championship game. The Mustangs booked their ticket to the state title game for the third time in four years.

“That’s huge, that’s what you’ve got to do. It’s the name of the game: takeaways,” BV North coach Andy Sims said. “And you’ve got to hang on to the ball.”

The Mustangs scored 24 unanswered points after falling 14-0.

“That’s just how we’ve played all year. Never get down and just always keep fighting whether we’re up or behind,” BV North quarterback Henry Martin said.

Martin led the charge for the Mustangs, throwing four touchdowns on the night. But it wasn’t just the fact that Martin threw multiple touchdowns, it was the manner in which he did it.

His first touchdown was a 13-yard inside slant to Cole Stratton that brought the Mustangs within striking distance at 14-10 just before halftime.

But it was his second and third touchdowns that silenced the home crowd.

Less than two minutes after Blue Valley North recovered the fumble in their own end zone, Martin found junior Lucas Bullock over the top for a 66-yard touchdown pass.

He then put the game to bed by connecting with running back Mekhi Miller on a fourth-and-12 play where Miller broke a tackle on his way to a 35-yard touchdown.

“That opportunity called for a play to our best player, which is Mekhi Miller on that offense, and he came through and that’s what playmakers do,” Sims said.

But the Eagles certainly didn’t go down out without a fight. Quarterback Noah Palmer was doing it all for Olathe North early on, throwing a passing touchdown, running the ball into the end zone for six, and also recording an interception on the other side of the ball.

But the Blue Valley North defense shut Palmer down in the second half. Olathe North scored just six second-half points.

“It feels great. This is the first time we’ve done it when I’m the starting quarterback and it just feels great. I’m so proud of this team and so proud of this program,” Martin said. “Three state championship (appearances) in four years is just awesome, it really says a lot about the coaches. Coach Sims is the best coach in the state without a doubt.”

Blue Valley North will face two-time defending 6A state champions Derby in the state championship game on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.

The matchup will be a rematch of both the 2017 and 2018 6A state championship games — BV North won the first iteration 49-42 with Derby winning the second 24-16.