Meet the Missouri Coaches Association’s All-State teams for high school volleyball

The Liberty North Eagles are Missouri Class 5 high school volleyball champions. Liberty North HS twitter

Here are the Missouri Coaches Association’s high school volleyball all-state teams for the 2020 season:

Class 1

Kyla Brandes 10 Crest Ridge; Reese Gray 10 Lesterville; Grace Hicks 10 Lesterville; Emma Siron 10 Sacred Heart; Drew Gayle 10 South Iron; Madison Ayers 10 South Iron; Nevaeh Malawey 10 Winona; Alandry Below 11 Advance; Riley Arnold 11 Blue Eye; Cate Cooper 11 Concordia; Gretchen Hackworth 11 Ellington; Baylee Russ 11 Midway; Natalie Covington 11 New Haven; Lucy Hoener 11 New Haven; Isabella Limback 11 Santa Fe; Nyah Wilson 12 Advance; Meadow Morse 12 Advance; Alyssa Miles 12 Advance; Lainey Lett 12 College Heights; Christian Reagan Shippy 12 Crest Ridge; Makenna Willard 12 Drexel; Lexi Miller 12 Galena; Morgan Wright 12 Greenfield; Mallory Polk 12 Lesterville; Gracie Bott 12 Liberal; Morgan Horn 12 Lutheran; Aleena Peterson 12 Lutheran; Morgan Irvin 12 Midway; Jessie Humbird 12 Midway; Ellie Westermeyer 12 New Haven.

Class 2

Kendal Wimsatt 11 Adrian; Maddie DeMent 12 Arcadia Valley; Ryenne Gepford 12 Butler; Josie Atkins 12 Cabool; Gracie Campbell 12 Cabool; Alexis Hunter 11 Cabool; Kylie Wenger 11 Clever; Kenna Wise 11 Clever; Destiny Kestner 12 Cole Camp; Gibby Beckler 10 Conway; Zoe Reel 10 Crane; Emma Klein 11 East Buchanan; Ava Roth 10 Jefferson; Anna Harrold 10 Lawson; Laken Manns 12 Lawson; Natalie Schnetzler 11 Lawson; Ashlyn Staton 12 Lawson; Addison Lyon 12 Living Word Christian; Belle Monaco 12; Living Word Christian; Claudia Hadlock 11 Miller; Kaylee Helton 11 Miller; Alli Mitchell 11 Miller; Angelina Curtis 12 Skyline; Ella Dougherty 12 Skyline; Alyee Gunter 11 Skyline; Katelyn Jackson 11 Stover; Ella Bertram 11 Valle Catholic; Riley Siebert 12 Valle Catholic; Lexie Smither 12 West Platte; Addie Johnson 11 Woodland.

Class 3

Ella Lewis 11 California; Avery McVicker 11 Cameron; Sharayah Seymour 11 Cassville; Addisyn Casey 12 Central (Park Hills); Liberty Coleman 12 Central (Park Hills); Kaley Kimball 12 Central (Park Hills); Chloe Thurmon 12 Dexter; Mekenzie Yount 12 Dexter; Tevi Gurley 11 El Dorado Springs; Reese Schaaf 11 El Dorado Springs; Caroline Beckmann 11 Eldon; Addie Davis 12 Eldon; Hannah Grosse 12 Hermann; Chelsey Moeckli 11 Hermann; Gracie Winkelmann 12 Hermann; Peyton Bush 12 Liberty (Mountain View); Aspen Smotherman 12 Liberty (Mountain View); Macy Loe 12 Maryville; Serena Sundell 12 Maryville; Morgan Stocklein 12 Maryville; Solai Pham 11 Mt. Vernon; Lacy Stokes 12 Mt. Vernon; Sara Wolf 12 Osage; Hannah Joyce 12 Pleasant Hill; Tera Reberry 12 Pleasant Hill; Isabella Fuller 12 Reeds Spring; Hallie Cook 11 Springfield Catholic; Grace O’Reilly 10 Springfield Catholic; Cherie Sabini 11 Springfield Catholic; Lauryn Bonar 12 St. Paul Lutheran.

Class 4

Morgan LeBlanc 12 Branson; Payton Kincaid 11 Camdenton; Sydney Smith 12 Camdenton; Olivia Whittle 12 Camdenton; Jessa Hylton 11 Carl Junction; Logan Jones 10 Carl Junction; Salma Lewis 12 Carl Junction; Bella Falconer 11 Hannibal; Kennedy Smalley 10 Harrisonville; Mackenzie Baker 12 Hillsboro; Andi Kreiling 12 Kearney; Samantha Thompson 12 Logan-Rogersville; Mckinzie Thompson 12 Logan-Rogersville; Emma Schulte 12 Marshall; Brooklyn Crawford 12 Marshfield; Alliyah Joiner 12 Marshfield; Kaycee Factor 12 McDonald County; Anna Taylor 12 Nerinx Hall; Aly Anderson 12 Platte County; Kate Brown 11 Platte County; Bryn Mcgehe 12 Platte County; Abby Vanbuskirk 12 Rockwood Summit; Kennedy Lane 11 St. Pius X (Festus); Morgan Frye 12 Warrenton; Sage Crane 12 Webb City; Maddy Peeples 12 Webb City; Maddy Bushnell 12 Willard; Taylor Crighton 12 Willard; Paige Gayer 11 Willard; Kindall Smithson 11 Willard; Payton Van Veen 12 Willard.

Class 5

Chloe Kaminski 11 Blue Springs; Lily Letchworth 12 Blue Springs; Aubrey Lapour 12 Blue Springs South; Maddie Hoffman 11 Cor Jesu Academy; Madison Scheer 12 Eureka; Anna Deutschmann 12 Francis Howell; Chapel Dobbs 10 Helias; Kate Owen 12 Kickapoo; Lexi Basler 12 Lafayette (Wildwood); Morgan Isenberg 12 Lafayette (Wildwood); Kendall Boone 12 Lee’s Summit; Aly Gurtiza 12 Lee’s Summit West; Sydney Handel 11 Lee’s Summit West; Bailee Middleton 12 Liberty; Addison Beagle 11 Liberty North; Carlie Cisneros 9 Liberty North; Rachel Spainhour 12 Liberty North; Isabel Zimmerman 11 Liberty North; Olivia Meier 12 Marquette; Jaycee Fixsen 11 Nixa; Sydney Golden 11 Nixa; Taylor Golmen 12 Nixa; Regina Elguezabal 12 Oakville; Hannah Tadlock 12 Ozark; Kristen Birmingham 12 Park Hill; Arley Anderson 12 Park Hill South; Ella Swindle 10 Rock Bridge; Rachel Schipper 11 St. Dominic; Audrey Weber 12 St. Dominic; Annie Arand 11 St. Francis Borgia; Ella Brinkmann 11 St. Francis Borgia; Maggie McInerney 12 St. Teresa’s Academy.