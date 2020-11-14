Smithville comes through with solid showing at Missouri Class 1 boys state swim meet

The 2020 Missouri boys high school swimming and diving championships concluded Saturday with the Class 1 meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Smithville had the top showing among KC-area teams in Class 1 with a sixth-place finish at 142 points.

Kearney was one spot behind in the team standings with 139. Pembroke Hill finished tied for 10th with 71 points, and Raytown was 13th with 55 points.

Springfield Glendale swam its way to the championship, totaling 297 points, ahead of MICDS’ 266 and third-place Parkway West’s 217.5.

Smithville came within fractions of a second of a state title in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Warriors touched at 1 minute, 26.76 seconds. Springfield Glendale won the event at 1:26.70. With that finish, Nathan Noll, Brady Bell, Raymond Fugett and Kolby Ruff earned 34 team points for Smithville.

Noll, a senior, also came up big in the 100 butterfly. He finished second with a time of 50.54 seconds.

His teammate Ruff also narrowly missed out on an individual state title, this one in the 100 freestyle. Ruff took second with a time of 46.32, behind Glendale’s Michael Jasinski’s 46.20 seconds.

Kearney’s Scott Doll finished fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:46.70, while Zachary Berg of Pembroke Hill earned a sixth place finish in the 1-meter diving with 371.30 points. Webster Groves’ Bennet Loving won the 1-meter diving with a score of 459.95.

Missouri boys state swimming and diving championships

Saturday, at the City of St. Peters Rec-Plex

(All race distances in meters)

CLASS 1

Team scores: 1. Springfield Glendale, 297; 2. MICDS, 266; 3. Parkway West, 217.5; 4. Parkway Central, 205; 5. John Burroughs, 165; 6. Smithville, 142; 7. Kearney, 139; 8. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 123; 9. Ladue Horton Watkins, 81; T10. Pembroke Hill, 71; T10. Ft. Zumwalt East, 71; 12. Westminster Christian, 61; 13. Raytown, 55; 14. Rockwood Summit, 52; 15. Nevada, 51; 16. Chaminade, 40; 17. Webster Groves, 33; 18. Camdenton, 31.5; T19. Lebanon, 30; T19. Central (Cape Giaradeau), 30; T19. Washington, 30; 22. Savannah, 25; 23. St. Francis Borgia, 19; 24. Logan-Rogersville, 13; 25. Belton, 12; T26. Parkway North, 9; T26. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 9; T26. Grain Valley, 9; 29. Ft. Zumwalt South, 8; T30. Hannibal, 6; T30. Republic, 6; T30. West Plains, 6; T33. Webb City, 4; T33. Jackson, 4; T35. Platte County, 2; T35. DeSmet, 2.

Championship finals results and KC-area consolation finalists<extra_leading>

One-meter diving: 1. Loving, Webster Groves, 459.95; 2. Riley, Glendale, 444.35; 3. Donlin, Chaminade, 423.35; 4. Barnes, John Burroughs, 411.05; 5. Caudill, Parkway West, 403.70; 6. Berg, Pembroke Hill, 371.30; 7. Fuller, Belton, 354.20; 8. Gordon, Parkway West, 346.30; 9. Hendricks, Grain Valley, 345.50; 10. Mullen, Parkway West, 341.20; 11. Murray, Republic, 329.30; 12. McDonald, Smith-Cotton, 323.95; 13. Thibault, Webb City, 319.05; 14. Cox, Ladue Horton Watkins, 316.45; 15. McCook, DeSmet, 316.30; 16. Balkenbusch, Ft. Zumwalt South, 281.45.

200 medley relay: 1. MICDS, 1:33.80; 2. Parkway West, 1:35.64; 3. Glendale, 1:46.55; 4. Parkway Central, 1:37.20; 5. Smithville, 1:37.72; 6. Kearney, 1:38.16; 7. Westminster Christian, 1:49.92; 8. Pembroke Hill, 1:43.31; 9. Raytown, 1:44.06.

200 freestyle: 1. Naber, MICDS, 1:39.62; 2. Jasinski, Glendale, 1:39.72; 3. Busch, John Burroughs, 1:41.56; 4. McNew, Glendale, 1:43.55; 5. Mauney, MICDS, 1:46.36; 6. Randall, Ft. Zumwalt East, 1:47.73; 7. Fox, MICDS, 1:48.11; 8. S. Garza, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:48.23; 10. Gippner, Raytown, 1:48.65.

200 individual medley: 1. Bonnett, Parkway West, 1:51.29; 2. Ji, MICDS, 1:52.74; 3. Christiansen, Parkway Central, 1:55.62; 4. N. Theodos, John Burroughs, 1:57.96; 5. Kauffeld, Washington, 1:58.35; 6. Hansen, Parkway Central, 1:59.50; 7. Woods, Kearney, 2:00.33; 8. A. Theodos, John Burroughs, 2:02.56; 9. Frank, Pembroke Hill, 2:02.61.

50 freestyle: 1. Hines, Nevada, 20.28; 2. Barber, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 21.29; 3. Schulte, Camdenton, 21.72; 4. Beatty, Glendale, 22.04; 5. Fugett, Smithville, 22.09; 6. Gould, Savannah, 22.11; 7. Arnzen, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 22.14; 8. Tu, John Burroughs, 22.18; 13. Trainor, Pembroke Hill, 22.50; 15. Hoffman, Kearney, 22.56.

100 butterfly: 1. Hines, Nevada, 50.14; 2. Noll, Smithville, 50.54; 3. Dreisewerd, MICDS, 50.61; 4. Busch, John Burroughs, 50.87; 5. Hyatt, Parkway Central, 51.20; 6. Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), 51.34; 7. Flouer, Glendale, 52.79; 8. Judkins, Chaminade, 53.19; 10. Woods, Kearney, 53.77; 15. Searls, Raytown, 55.23.

100 freestyle: 1. Jasinski, Glendale, 46.20; 2. Ruff, Smithville, 46.32; 3. Murawski, Parkway West, 47.32; 4. Barber, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 47.38; 5. Chadwell, Glendale, 47.52; 6. Beatty, Glendale, 47.89; 7. Mauney, MICDS, 48.02; 8. Sloan, Kearney, 48.89; 15. Trainor, Pembroke Hill, 50.03.

500 freestyle: 1. Bonnett, Parkway West, 4:36.81; 2. N. Theodos, John Burroughs, 4:40.79; 3. Dreisewerd, MICDS, 4:43.23; 4. Doll, Kearney, 4:46.70; 5. McNew, Glendale, 4:48.47; 6. Randall, Ft. Zumwalt East, 4:52.99; 7. S. Garza, Ladue Horton Watkins, 4:55.74; 8. Oetjen, Rockwood Summit, 4:59.27; 13. Gippner, Raytown, 5:06.93; 14. McBride, Kearney, 5:07.12.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Glendale, 1:26.70; 2. Smithville, 1:26.76; 3. John Burroughs, 1:29.20; 4. Parkway Central, 1:29.82; 5. MICDS, 1:29.92; 6. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 1:30.32; 7. Westminster Christian, 1:30.56; 8. Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:31.14; 9. Kearney, 1:31.63; 10. Raytown, 1:31.81; 13. Pembroke Hill, 1:32.52.

100 backstroke: 1. Naber, MICDS, 49.37; 2. Christiansen, Parkway Central, 50.88; 3. Flouer, Glendale, 53.15; 4. Hyatt, Parkway Central, 53.31; 5. Chadwell, Glendale, 53.60; 6. Frank, Pembroke Hill, 54.11; 7. Gould, Savannah, 54.20; 8. Sloan, Kearney, 54.39.

100 breaststroke: 1. Murawski, Parkway West, 57.24; 2. Ji, MICDS, 57.95; 3. Kauffeld, Washington, 58.16; 4. Hansen, Parkway Central, 58.18; 5. Andrews, Glendale, 1:00.27; 6. Hendee, Logan-Rogersville, 1:00.65; 7. Doll, Kearney, 1:01.05; 8. Maxton, Central (Cape Girardeau), 1:01.28.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Glendale, 3:09.27; 2. MICDS, 3:10.44; 3. Smithville, 3:10.76; 4. Parkway West, 3:11.14; 5. Parkway Central, 3:15.74; 6. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 3:17.28; 7. John Burroughs, 3:17.75; 8. Kearney, 3:20.08; 12. Raytown, 3:25.99; 16. Platte County, 3:30.06.