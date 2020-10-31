Olathe North freshman races to cross-country championship. Check out the winners here

Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Erik Enriquez won the Class 5A state champoinship on Saturday at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. The Wichita Eagle

Olathe North’s Anjali Hocker Singh rules Kansas’ biggest-classification for girls high school cross country.

Just a freshman, Hocker Singh raced through the 5-kilometer Class 6A state course in a time of 18 minutes, 39.16 seconds Saturday morning at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. That winning time bested runner-up Riley Beach of Blue Valley Northwest (18:42.25), third-place Paige Mullen of Shawnee Mission Northwest (18:59.33) and the rest of the girls field.

Olathe West edged Blue Valley Northwest by a point for the girls 6A team title, with Olathe North a close third.

In the 6A boys race, won by Manhattan’s Daniel Harkin in 16:17.18, Gardner Edgerton senior Quenton Wallon was runner-up at 16:35.96 and Olathe North senior Logan Read was third at 16:38.

Lawrence Free State claimed the boys 6A title, Manhattan was second and Gardner Edgerton placed third.

Here are some highlights from the rest of Saturday’s Kansas championships across the state.

Class 5A

Bishop Carroll junior Hope Jackson, the reigning Kansas Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year, repeated as the girls champ in a time of 18:58.

Mill Valley’s Katie Schwartzkopf finished runner-up in a time of 19:04.

Maize South topped Carroll for the girls team championship. It’s the first time since 2004 that a public school has won the girls 5A title. Blue Valley Southwest was third.

In the 5A boys race, Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Erik Enriquez completed his ascent with a state title. A week after breaking the school record, Enriquez finished his senior season undefeated by winning the 5A title in 15:43 — eight seconds ahead of Carroll’s Carson McEachern.

St. Thomas Aquinas won the boys title as Thomas Hazen (third), Logan Seger (fourth), Ashton Higgerson (seventh) and Aidan Grantham (14th) delivered all-state performances. St. James was second, Mill Valley third.

Class 4A

In the boys 4A race, held at Wamego Country Club in Wamego, it was Buhler first, Bishop Miege second and Winfield third. Miege’s Micah Blomker claimed runner-up honors behind winner Tanner Newkirk of Hayden, running 15:56.97 to Newkirk’s winning time of 15:53.32.

In the girls 4A race, Eudora’s Sydney Owens ran 20:09.70 as runner-up to the top time of 18:18.96 turned in by Chapman’s Taylor Briggs. Baldwin earned the team title, with Eudora second and Louisburg third.

Class 3A

Cormick Logue of Girard won the boys title in 16:17.03; Southeast of Saline was the boys team champion in races also held in Wamego.

On the girls’ side, it was Colby’s Lara Murdock (19:36.80) placing first, with the Southeast of Saline team completing the school’s boys/girls sweep.

Class 2A

At Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, Kansas City Christian’s Alysia Wagner was the Metro’s highest 2A finisher in 18:31.7. Winner Chesney Peterson of Stanton County ran a time of 18:17.1.

Wyndom Giefer of Trego Community High in WaKeeney won the boys race in 16:09.2. Berean Academy earned the team title; KC Christian’s boys placed fourth.

Class 1A

Meade’s boys and Doniphan West’s girls took the team titles in Victoria. Top finishers were Collin Oswalt (15:56.8) of Central Christian for the boys and Jaycee Vath (19:20.0) of Lincoln for the girls.