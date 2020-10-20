After 2 days of competition (OK, in one case, one), golf champs are crowned in 2 states

Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck tees off on the 10th hole during the Class 4 girls golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to the KC Star Special to the Star

Several of the best high school golfers in the Kansas City area, including Julia Misemer, Libby Green and Megan Propeck, added to their trophy collections Tuesday with championships on either side of the Missouri/Kansas state line.

Misemer, a senior at Blue Valley West, shot a two-day 144 (74-70) at the Kansas Class 6A state tournament at the par-71 Heston Golf Course in Hesston, Kan. Her blistering finish led BV West to a second-place showing behind 6A team champion Shawnee Mission East.

Shawnee Mission East got a runner-up finished from Tess Roman (74-75—149) and top-five outings from twins Hanna Robinett (fourth place) and Hope Robinett (tied for fifth) to finish at 325-306—631 to BV West’s 346-347—693. Shawnee Mission South’s McLain Neal was third at 77-75—152.

You’re lookin’ at the 6A individual state champion! Congrats, Julia Misemer pic.twitter.com/Doy7tUKTq5 — BVW Jaguar Athletics (@BVWestJAGS) October 21, 2020

In the 5A tournament at the par-70 Salina Municipal Golf Course, Green, a Mill Valley junior, scored a two-day 69-74—142 to lay claim to the title. Beth Grant of St. James Academy tied for runner-up honors with a 73-72—145, square at the end of the tourney with Samantha Maceli of Pittsburg (70-75—145).

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5A State Champion!! Libby Green pic.twitter.com/Ol5b9K32XN — mvjaguars (@mvjaguars) October 20, 2020

They were followed by St. Thomas Aquinas’ Brooke King (72-78—150) and Alivia Nguyen of Andover (77-73—150), who tied for fourth.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel won the team championship, followed by Mill Valley and Aquinas.

In the Class 4A event at Emporia Municipal Golf Course (par 71), Winfield won the team title and Payton Ginter claimed the individual championship with a two-round score of 82-76—158. The rest of the top five: Abby Donovan of Concordia was runner-up with a 79-80—159, Elly Bertholf of Winfield was third (84-76—160) and Andale’s Jaela Albers was fourth at 90-77—167.

In the Class 3-1A tourney at Cheney’s par-72 Cherry Oaks Golf Course, Anna Starbuck of Colby was medalist with a 77-81—158 and St. Mary’s Colgan claimed the team title.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

On the Missouri side, meanwhile, at least at the par-73 Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, the day belonged to Notre Dame de Sion’s Propeck.

Monday’s round of the Class 4 tourney was washed out by rain and the state championship was reduced to a single round Tuesday, but Propeck didn’t flinch. She fired a sizzling 67 to sieze her third state championship in four tries.

The 2019 Kenneth Smith Award winner as the best girls golfer in the KC area finished three strokes ahead of second-place Brooke Biermann, a senior from Lafayette (Wildwood). Mia Rallo of St. Joseph’s Academy was third with a 74 and freshman Bailey Burkett of Liberty North was fourth with a 75.

St. Joseph’s took the team title, with Notre Dame de Sion the runner-up and Liberty North third.

The Class 3 tournament wrapped up Tuesday at the par-72 Twin Hills Golf Course in Joplin. Junior Kiser Pannier of Smith-Cotton was medalist there at 84-75—159 and Katie Schreiner of Rockwood Summit was runner-up at 82-79—161. Rockwood Summit earned the team title at 340-335—675 and St. Teresa’s Academy, at 364-352—716 and led by Lael Rixson’s 11th-place tie and a strong overall showing as a team, finished second.

In the Class 2 tourney at New Bloomfield’s par-72 Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski was the individual champ and paced her squad to the team title.

The Class 1 tourney at Paradise Pointe Golf Course (par 72) in Smithville saw Savannah Thessing of New Covenant Academy earn medalist honors and Sacred Heart earn the team championship. Caten Lucchesi of Sacred Heart was runner-up at 87-89—176 and Lilli Stallings of Summit Christian was third at 86-94—180.